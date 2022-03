Lake City, MN (KROC-AM News) - It is always a welcome sight and a sure sign that Spring has arrived. The US Army Corps of Engineers today reported the Motor Vessel W. Red Harris had broken through the remaining ice on Lake Pepin to unofficially kick off the start of the 2022 commercial navigation season on the Upper Mississippi River. The W. Red Harris started its journey in St. Louis and is pushing nine barges to St. Paul. As of late Monday afternoon, it was just north of Red Wing with three other barges following close behind and traversing Lake Pepin.

11 HOURS AGO