Aldermen who called special meeting to challenge Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate fail to draw enough colleagues for a quorum

An effort to challenge Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate for city workers fizzled Wednesday when aldermen failed to force a public meeting on the issue.

The group of aldermen who called for a special meeting on the vaccine mandate couldn’t get half the City Council to show up. Lightfoot said earlier in the week that she would be in Miami on a trip for both political and official business, leaving aldermen to organize the session on their own.

In the end, only 17 members officially showed up and the meeting was canceled.

The aborted meeting followed a contentious exchange of letters between Lightfoot and aldermen who raised concerns about police staffing being affected by her vaccine mandate.

Following legal challenges to the rule by the Fraternal Order of Police and other unions, Lightfoot implemented a rule requiring city workers get the first shot by March 13 or lose pay. A dozen aldermen wrote Lightfoot last week advocating against mass discipline.

The council members flagged a “clear and present danger” to public safety should first responders be disciplined. The aldermen also pointed to “natural immunity” of workers who have been infected with COVID-19 — which public health experts do not recommend as a substitute for vaccination — and condemned what they said were “lopsided” numbers for exemptions across city departments.

“We cannot afford to lose one more police officer, firefighter, paramedic and city worker at this critical time,” the aldermen wrote.

Lightfoot responded on Tuesday with a scathing six-page letter suggesting that the council members were being alarmists about public safety and mockingly offering to withhold COVID-19 resources from any alderman who thinks her policies are “threatening the quality of life in our city.”

“I find the content and tone of your letter very disappointing, primarily because it contains a surprising level of misinformation and half-truths,” Lightfoot wrote.

One of the key issues is whether Chicago police officers will be taken off the street for failing to comply with the mandate as Lightfoot faces tough choices about enforcing her order. Police Department staffing is significantly down since 2019 and the city has struggled to recruit replacements for cops who have left the job. Chicago is also in the midst of a major crime spike that began in early 2020.

On Monday, however, Lightfoot said supervisors would call workers in to verify that they aren’t vaccinated and give them an opportunity to comply. They will then be given an order to get vaccinated and if they don’t, she said, they’ll be placed on no-pay status, which is considered nondisciplinary.

That process is likely to be slow and gives officers a chance to avoid discipline, which also gives the city flexibility to avoid diminishing its staffing amid public safety problems.

Still, it leaves some city officials with questions.

Southwest Side Ald. Matt O’Shea, whose ward includes a large number of police officers and firefighters, said after Wednesday’s aborted meeting that he’s concerned about “how many Chicago police officers are possibly going on the shelf?”

“Everyone keeps saying ‘Oh no, there’s nothing to be worried about.’ Well I am worried because crime is up. Violent crime is pervasive in every neighborhood in this city. The Chicago Police Department has been thrown under the bus for the past two years,” O’Shea said. “We need answers, we need direction, we need to know what’s happening here.”

Southwest Side Ald. Silvana Tabares, who has been a vocal critic of Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate, said she would “keep fighting” against Lightfoot’s workplace rules but did not specify next steps.

“Perhaps the mayor needs to be reminded that she has her own deadline pending to be put under no-pay status and that’s called Election Day, February of 2023,” Tabares said.

