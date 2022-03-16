ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese operatives accused of spying on dissidents in US

By ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press
KGET 17
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Five men accused of acting on behalf of the Chinese government have been charged with brazen and wide-ranging schemes to stalk and harass Chinese dissidents in the United States, including by seeking to derail the election bid of a little-known congressional candidate, the Justice Department said...

www.kget.com

americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese secret police in US – here’s what they did

U.S. Federal authorities arrested three people this week on suspicions of spying in America and stalking and harassing Chinese nationals in the U.S. on behalf of a Chinese secret police agency known as the Ministry of State Security (MSS). Another two suspects remain at large. The U.S. Department of Justice...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Chinese plot to smear US Congress hopeful unveiled

Unsealed files have revealed a plot by five people working on behalf of Chinese secret police to stalk and harass a US military veteran running for Congress, and to spy on an artist. It is the first time, they say, a federal election campaign has been undermined in this way...
FOREIGN POLICY
The New Yorker

Have Chinese Spies Infiltrated American Campuses?

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. In late August of 2019, Franklin Tao, a forty-seven-year-old chemistry professor at the University of Kansas, departed China with just enough time to make it home for the fall semester. Tao is short, with a high forehead and a spiky hairline that give him the cautiously inquisitive appearance of a hedgehog. He had spent the spring and summer tending to his ailing mother in China’s interior, and visiting collaborators at Fuzhou University, on the country’s coast. Tao’s wife, Hong Peng, had booked his return trip to the United States, and, in the interest of thrift, had arranged an itinerary of almost unfeasible complexity. Tao flew from Fuzhou to Beijing, then to Tokyo’s Haneda airport, and only then realized that his connection to Chicago left from Narita airport, fifty miles away. Tao hailed a taxi and instructed the driver to hurry, but at the destination his credit card was rejected. The driver escorted him to an A.T.M., but his bank card was also declined. Tao produced a business card and promised that he would settle his account somehow. To his astonishment, he told me recently, the driver agreed. He felt lucky that he wasn’t in China, where an untrusting cabbie would likely have taken him directly to the police, who weren’t known for their forbearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

China-backed hackers broke into 6 US state gov’t networks in likely spy operation

Chinese government-backed hackers broke into at least six U.S. state government computer systems over the past year in an operation “consistent with espionage,” a new report revealed Tuesday. Cybersecurity firm Mandiant uncovered evidence showing that Chinese hacking group “APT41” had successfully breached six U.S. state government networks between...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Reuters

U.S. bars ex-spies from becoming 'mercenaries,' following Reuters series

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - A new law bans the United States' former spies from hiring themselves out to foreign governments right after they stop working for Washington. The legislation, signed into law by President Joseph Biden on Tuesday as part of a $1.5 trillion spending bill, prohibits U.S. intelligence officials with knowledge of spycraft and national security secrets from selling their services to other countries for 30 months after retiring.
CONGRESS & COURTS

