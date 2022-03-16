ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

13 students injured after school bus rolls over on highway, Alabama cops say

By Alison Cutler
Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirteen students were injured when a school bus rolled over on March 16 in Alabama, state troopers said. The bus had 26 people on board and was on its way from...

www.kansas.com

cbs17

Florida man gets on school bus, attacks driver in front of students, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was accused of attacking a school bus driver in front of students on Wednesday, damaging the bus and injuring the driver. According to deputies, the driver was dropping off a group of students when Jarrett DeWayne Farr forced his way through the door, which was partially closed, got on the bus and started cursing at the driver.
State
Alabama State
hotnewhiphop.com

Assistant Principal Kills Himself At Middle School While Students Were In Class: Report

An entire middle school in Orange County, Calif., is in mourning today (March 14) following a shocking event on campus. Schools have been at the forefront of conversations about safety, especially as hundreds of altercations and shootings have occurred in the United States alone. There has been an emphasis placed on how students should interact with one another and staff has been advised on what to look for just in case they may have a troubled student, but Kraemer Middle School stole national attention after there was a report of a suicide.
Miami Herald

Woman runs over and kills boyfriend on interstate after argument in Alabama, cops say

A man is dead after being hit by a car in coastal Alabama, and authorities say his girlfriend was behind the wheel. Johana Suarez was arrested on a murder charge March 6 after she’s accused of intentionally running over her boyfriend as he walked along Interstate 10 in Mobile County, Alabama, multiple news outlets reported, citing sheriff’s office officials.
Wichita Eagle

Accident in southeast Kansas leaves 2 dead, 2 injured, authorities say

Two people are dead after an accident that happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday in Allen County, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show. Gordon Lane, 62, of Ottawa, was southbound on U.S. Highway 169 about one mile east of Humboldt when his 2001 Chevy Silverado “went left of the center” and struck a 2019 Ford F-150 headed north carrying three people. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to crash logs.
WLTX.com

South Carolina church members OK after bus rolls over in Oconee County

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Several agencies rushed to the scene on Sunday when a large carrying roughly 45 members of an Aiken church overturned along a rural South Carolina highway. The Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department shared details about the incident late Sunday afternoon, explaining that a bus carrying several...
The Independent

Missing Missouri woman called mother crying and said ‘he wont let me leave’ moments before vanishing in Texas

A Missouri woman went missing after making a desperate phone call to her mother begging for help. Dana Holt, 30, disappeared on 2 March. She was last seen on surveillance video leaving a train with a man who appeared to be helping her with her bag. A short time later, she called her mother, Deborah, in a panic. She was crying on the call. “She sounded terrified and scared. I was like ‘where are you?’ She was like, ‘Oh my gosh. He’s getting out of the shower. I got to go.’ That was it,” Deborah said in an interview...
