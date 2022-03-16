13 students injured after school bus rolls over on highway, Alabama cops say

Two sisters, ages 14 and 18, died after a crash on a Georgia highway, officials said. The older girl was behind the wheel of a Saturn when it turned “into the path of” a tractor-trailer on Tuesday, March 8, the Georgia State Patrol said in a news release.
The driver of a school bus full of 14 middle and high school students collapsed at the wheel, and at least three kids stepped in to directly help in Maine, preventing a crash, police say. The 77-year-old man suddenly became “incapacitated” from an unspecified medical emergency, and at least two...
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was accused of attacking a school bus driver in front of students on Wednesday, damaging the bus and injuring the driver. According to deputies, the driver was dropping off a group of students when Jarrett DeWayne Farr forced his way through the door, which was partially closed, got on the bus and started cursing at the driver.
A pregnant woman was punched in the face by a man after not giving him her seat on the bus, Pennsylvania police said. At about 1:45 a.m. on a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia, a man approached a woman who was seated on the bus, transit police said in a news release.
An entire middle school in Orange County, Calif., is in mourning today (March 14) following a shocking event on campus. Schools have been at the forefront of conversations about safety, especially as hundreds of altercations and shootings have occurred in the United States alone. There has been an emphasis placed on how students should interact with one another and staff has been advised on what to look for just in case they may have a troubled student, but Kraemer Middle School stole national attention after there was a report of a suicide.
A Georgia mom left to run errands a year ago, and she’s been missing ever since, officials said. One year later, deputies are still searching for clues about Tiffany Foster. The mother of three was last seen leaving her apartment on March 1, 2021, according to family members and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
A former high school teacher has been arrested nearly one week after surveillance video showed him slapping a student, Indiana cops say. Mike Hosinski, who was granted early retirement from Jimtown High School in northern Indiana, was taken into custody on a preliminary felony battery charge, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday, March 3.
A man is dead after being hit by a car in coastal Alabama, and authorities say his girlfriend was behind the wheel. Johana Suarez was arrested on a murder charge March 6 after she’s accused of intentionally running over her boyfriend as he walked along Interstate 10 in Mobile County, Alabama, multiple news outlets reported, citing sheriff’s office officials.
Massachusetts mom of six Anna Hershberger has had the police called on her three times this past year. What has this recidivist been up to?. Last week, a cop came knocking after someone reported two of Hershberger's children, ages five and almost seven, walking a few blocks from her home in Reading—a Boston suburb—and picking up litter.
A 29-year-old Wichita man died in an early morning accident in north Wichita after losing control of the car he drove, hitting a pole and flipping the vehicle. Andrew Ornelas was ejected from the vehicle, according to Wichita police spokesperson Chad Ditch. First responders found Ornelas in the road with...
Police said the 65-year-old man was shot during a disturbance. “The investigation revealed, a disturbance occurred between the victim and a known suspect when the suspect fired a shot at the victim and struck him,” Officer Chad Ditch said in a news release. Police are asking anyone with information...
Two people are dead after an accident that happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday in Allen County, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show. Gordon Lane, 62, of Ottawa, was southbound on U.S. Highway 169 about one mile east of Humboldt when his 2001 Chevy Silverado “went left of the center” and struck a 2019 Ford F-150 headed north carrying three people. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to crash logs.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Several agencies rushed to the scene on Sunday when a large carrying roughly 45 members of an Aiken church overturned along a rural South Carolina highway. The Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department shared details about the incident late Sunday afternoon, explaining that a bus carrying several...
Three Iowa children were killed in a crash that happened around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Ford County, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show. The crash happened on U.S. 54 between Kingsdown and Minneola. David Clements, 43, of West Des Moines, Iowa, was westbound on U.S. 54 in a 2008...
After suffering burns on 35 percent of his body while attempting the "Fire Challenge," Nick Howell has a message for other kids: "You shouldn't try everything you see on social media." "It won't go well," the 12-year-old tells PEOPLE for this week's issue, which explores the dangers of TikTok challenges....
A Missouri woman went missing after making a desperate phone call to her mother begging for help. Dana Holt, 30, disappeared on 2 March. She was last seen on surveillance video leaving a train with a man who appeared to be helping her with her bag. A short time later, she called her mother, Deborah, in a panic. She was crying on the call. “She sounded terrified and scared. I was like ‘where are you?’ She was like, ‘Oh my gosh. He’s getting out of the shower. I got to go.’ That was it,” Deborah said in an interview...
EAST HAVEN — East Haven Academy, a magnet school serving elementary and middle school students, and Joseph Melillo Middle School were both evacuated Monday morning following a bomb threat allegedly made by a child, school officials said. Students were able to return to the schools later Monday morning, police...
Six Iowa teenagers have been arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting murder of a Des Moines high school shooting and for wounding two other victims who were caught in the spray of bullets, police announced Tuesday. Investigators nabbed the six teens, whose names were not immediately released, within hours...
Comments / 0