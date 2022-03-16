House fire spreads to neighboring building in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two firefighters suffered minor burns while battling a house fire on Clinton Avenue in Middletown that spread to the home next door.

Flames broke out at a home on Clinton Avenue just after 1 p.m. Wednesday. The fire then spread to a neighboring home.

Middletown Fire Officials battled the two alarm fire. Two firefighters were burned whilst fighting the fire.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with burns on his neck while one lieutenant was transported to Bridgeport hospital with burns on his leg. Both of the fire officials were released and sent home to their families, according to the Middletown Fire Marshalls Office.

Middletown Fire Chief Jay Woron said he doesn’t think the wind was a factor.

“I think it was just the volume of fire impinging on the exposed building,” Woron said.

All residents got out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Middletown Police Department and

