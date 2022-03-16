ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

STATE TO THROW MONEY AT ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES ON OFFSHORE WIND

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Murphy is ready to throw money at studies to justify his plan...

thecentersquare.com

Massachusetts Senate to hear offshore wind energy bill

(The Center Square) – Offshore wind energy is the focus of a bill that is headed to the Massachusetts Senate’s Ways & Means Committee. The House of Representatives by a 144-12 vote passed House Bill 4515 on March 3. The bill would boost offshore wind development while modernizing the state’s electrical grid and create thousands of new jobs in the sector.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
DCist

Maryland Will No Longer Require Four-Year Degrees For Thousands Of State Jobs

Maryland is officially dropping the four-year college degree requirement from many state jobs, Gov. Larry Hogan announced today. The state is launching what the governor calls a “first in the nation” workforce development program to recruit qualified workers who do not hold college degrees. Rolling back the barrier will help fill government positions left vacant during the pandemic, the governor said during a press conference. More than 300 state jobs that don’t require four-year degrees are currently open and posted online, he added.
MARYLAND STATE
KVAL

Offshore wind farm in the works for the Port of Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. - Within 5 to 10 years, homes on the coast could get their power from offshore wind turbines planned for the Port of Coos Bay. Engineering company Mott Macdonald conducted a study commissioned by TotalEnergies and the Port was found to have high potential for wind farming.
COOS BAY, OR
nationalfisherman.com

Environment advocates call for more whale safeguards in offshore wind surveys

It’s estimated that nearly 30 geophysical surveys now authorized by NMFS for East Coast offshore wind projects could result in as many as 109,000 harassment events for marine mammals, including a projected 243 incidents that could affect the critically endangered north Atlantic right whale. That shows the need to...
INDUSTRY
Law.com

Three Sheets to the Wind: Cautionary Tales of Unlimited Risk in Offshore Wind Construction

Serving for centuries as a description of the very inebriated, most accounts hold that the idiom “three sheets to the wind” is derived from sailing—if the three “sheets” of the ship are unsecured, the ship runs totally off course and out of control. For contractors in offshore wind construction, there are three “sheets” typically used to keep risk on course and under control: (1) capped liquidated damage provision as an exclusive remedy for delay; (2) reciprocal, consequential damages waiver; and (3) a limitation of overall liability.
INDUSTRY
Cape Gazette

Delaware Interfaith Power & Light to host March 30 offshore wind discussion

Delaware Interfaith Power & Light will host a virtual event from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, to discuss offshore wind energy with leading experts in the industry. The event will be co-hosted by Delaware Center for the Inland Bays, Delaware Audubon Society, POWER - People for Offshore Wind and Resources, Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware, and Unitarian Universalist Delaware Advocacy Network. This event is a part of the Worldwide Teach-In on Climate taking place in communities all over the world to discuss how people can achieve a decarbonized future.
DELAWARE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst American State For Healthcare

There are 920,000 hospital beds in America. Most people don’t have to use them. However, 145 million Americans go to emergency rooms each year, which is where a large percentage of U.S. residents get their only medical treatment. The COVID-19 pandemic changed American healthcare radically. Large numbers of doctors retired or were driven out of […]
HEALTH SERVICES
Star News Group

Clean Ocean Action decries massive scale of offshore wind-turbine plan

BRIELLE — Clean Ocean Action [COA] is opposing the federal government’s leasing of nearly 1 million acres of federal waters off New Jersey for private wind farms that could see nearly 600 turbines installed in the first round, and many hundreds more in a second round. COA is the environmental nonprofit that conducts biannual beach sweeps along the Jersey Shore.
BRIELLE, NJ

