STATE TO THROW MONEY AT ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES ON OFFSHORE WIND

Delaware Interfaith Power & Light will host a virtual event from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, to discuss offshore wind energy with leading experts in the industry. The event will be co-hosted by Delaware Center for the Inland Bays, Delaware Audubon Society, POWER - People for Offshore Wind and Resources, Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware, and Unitarian Universalist Delaware Advocacy Network. This event is a part of the Worldwide Teach-In on Climate taking place in communities all over the world to discuss how people can achieve a decarbonized future.
