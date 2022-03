The more Maryland Del. Brian M. Crosby let himself consider the groggy, discombobulated misery of adjusting to daylight saving time, the more ridiculous it seemed. “Frankly, I always hated changing my clock,” he said. “If you sit down and think about it, I bet you do, too. Why do we do this? Do you have kids? Do you like getting your kids up early?”

MARYLAND STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO