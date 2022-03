The Philadelphia Flyers have the most to sell and many teams interested in their players. The Flyers are expected to trade Claude Giroux, Justin Braun, Derick Brassard, and possibly Martin Jones and Keith Yandle, as far as rentals go. There could be other players with term which would bring in an even better return. We are still four days from the deadline, with many trades to be had. But the closer it gets and teams lose out on the player they wanted, prices will go up, and the pressure is on the buyers to upgrade their rosters for a Stanley Cup run.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO