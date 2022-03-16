Nike releasing special shoe to mark 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier

On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson broke baseball's infamous color barrier that excluded Black players from the major leagues. Robinson, 28, suited up for the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field and changed the game of baseball forever.

To mark the 75th anniversary of that historic moment, Nike will honor Robinson with a special-edition Nike Dunk Low.

The "Jackie Robinson" shoe has baseball-stitch laces, his uniform number 42 on the heel and insoles, along with his famous words from his debut: "I'm not concerned with your liking or disliking me. All I ask is that you respect me as a human being."

The number 75, inside of a baseball diamond, is stitched on the tongue with the words "breaking barriers" below it, while the quotes also appear on the shoe's vibrant blue overlay. The blue and cream color scheme pays homage to the Dodgers' retro uniforms.

Nike has not yet released the official drop date of the shoe.

