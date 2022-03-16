ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresh review: "A twisted genre-flipper that requires a strong stomach"

By Matt Maytum
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’ve reached the stage of reading a review, you can’t go into Fresh with the innocent ignorance that would make the film hit its very hardest. It can’t be experienced in a vacuum, but that’s not to say it’s not worth your time. And for many viewers, it’ll be beneficial...

Cinema Blend

Nic Cage's The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Red Band Trailer May Have Shown Us The Longest F-Bomb In Buddy Comedy History

Nicholas Cage has been having a really fun run through the past couple years of films he’s made. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is his next zany adventure on the ever growing roster of upcoming Nic Cage movies, with the actor playing a highly fictionalized version of himself. Which means it’s time for a lot of those classic Cage antics to come out and play, in longer and louder form. As a result, there’s tons of insane action, some spy work, and quite possibly the longest F-Bomb in buddy comedy history.
Collider

'Soft & Quiet' Review: A Stomach-Churning Nightmare From Start to Finish | SXSW 2022

Perhaps for critics who are farther removed from the violence on Asian Americans these past two years, Soft & Quiet is a just a disturbing-but-eye-opening ride from promising director Beth de Araújo, but by the time I finished Soft & Quiet I felt like I had just run a marathon then had a heart attack and then gotten beaten up and left on the street. It is bold of SXSW to feature a film with so much racial violence at a time when Asian women are quite literally being followed and stabbed in their homes. Or maybe that was the point? Even in the hands of a filmmaker who clearly understands the risks posed to women of color, as a woman of color herself, there are moments that make me wonder: Who is this movie for?
Midland Reporter-Telegram

New movies to stream this week: 'Deep Water,' 'Windfall' and more

Novelist Patricia Highsmith, whose psychological thrillers have been adapted into several unsettling films ("Strangers on a Train," "The Talented Mr. Ripley," "Carol") and filmmaker Adrian Lyne, known for such tales of lust and depravity as "912 Weeks," "Fatal Attraction," "Indecent Proposal" and "Lolita," make for a combustible combination. And "Deep Water," which has been directed by Lyne, based on an adaptation of Highsmith's 1957 novel by screenwriters Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, is practically smoldering - with the sour-smelling smoke of a burning trash fire. That's not to say it's bad, in the conventional understanding of the term: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are pretty impossible to look away from as the bickering Vic and Melinda, a married couple who should never have tied the knot in the first place. She's a mean drunk and a serial philanderer, flaunting her affairs with other men under Vic's nose just to get a rise out of him because she sees him as boring and dull. That's because the stolid, long-suffering Vic seems to tolerate her infidelity, rather than lose her to divorce. Or maybe Vic's still waters run deeper than it would appear. When a couple of Melinda's "friends," as she calls them, turn up missing or dead, Vic becomes a suspect - if not by the police, then by a nosy local writer of pulp fiction (Tracy Letts). "Deep Water" is not a great film, but it's also never less than watchable. Affleck's Vic is a simmering cauldron of repressed rage (and initially indeterminate homicidal tendencies), while de Armas's Melinda borders on the sociopathic. This husband and wife, in a sick way, deserve each other, And "Deep Water," shallow though it may be - and with a new ending that completely alters Highsmith's - is a queasily bracing dip in the psychopath pool. R. Available on Hulu. Contains sexual, nudity, crude language, drugs and some violence. 120 minutes.
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
Deadline

Alfred Sole Dies: ‘Alice, Sweet Alice’ Horror Film Director, Prolific TV Production Designer Was 78

Click here to read the full article. Alfred Sole, the prolific television production designer of Veronica Mars, Castle and MacGyver who had achieved cult-horror status with his 1976 film Alice, Sweet Alice featuring a 10-year-old Brooke Shields in a supporting role, died Feb. 14 at his home in Salt Lake City. He was 78. His death was announced in a Facebook post by his cousin, filmmaker Dante Tomaselli. A cause of death was not specified. Sole had already written and directed the 1972 sexually explicit, low-budget film Deep Sleep when several years later – and after the first film had been pulled...
CinemaBlend

Tom Hanks Looks Pitch Perfect In First Pinocchio Image From Disney's Live-Action Remake

For the past decade, Walt Disney Studios has been going back through its library of animated films and reimagining them in live action. So far, Disney has found commercial success with releases of massive movies like Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, The Lion King and Aladdin. Among what’s coming next, Robert Zemeckis is bringing back 1940’s Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto, and we’ve just received a first look at it.
GamesRadar+

The Lost City is being praised for Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's chemistry and comedic timing

The Lost City's first reviews and reactions are in – but what do the critics think of the new comedy adventure?. The movie, which premiered at SXSW Film Festival, sees Sandra Bullock play Loretta Sage, the reclusive author of romance adventure novels, while Channing Tatum is Alan, the model who appears on the covers of all her books as the embodiment of the stories' fictional hero.
UPI News

'Dune,' 'Dog' win big at the BAFTA Awards in London

March 13 (UPI) -- The Power of the Dog won the BAFTA Award for Best Film and Jane Campion scored the Best Director prize for helming it at a gala in London Sunday. Belfast was named Best British Film, while Joanna Scanlan earned the Best Actress honor for After Love and Will Smith took home the Best Actor statuette for King Richard.
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
Deadline

Taraji P. Henson To Star In Adaptation Of Alessandro Camon’s ‘Time Alone’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominated multi-hyphenate Taraji P. Henson is set to star in Time Alone, adapted from Alessandro Camon’s award-winning play, with Camon slated to direct. Being the Ricardo producer Todd Black will produce along with Suzanne Warren. Emanuele Moretti’s Motus Studios will Finance with Oakhurst Entertainment’s Jai Khanna and Marina Grasic. Verve Ventures and Motus will co-represent domestic rights. “I launched TPH Entertainment because I’m deeply invested in finding projects that challenge audiences to think differently and offer new perspectives.” Said Henson. “With Time Alone, Alessandro Camon’s unique outlook on social injustices and a fractured...
The Hollywood Reporter

Isla Fisher Joins Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx in ‘Strays’ (Exclusive)

Isla Fisher has joined the high-wattage cast of Strays, the live-action/CGI hybrid that Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar filmmaker Josh Greenbaum is directing for Universal. Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Randall Park are already on the voice call sheet, while Will Forte is the rare live-action human in the production, which is intended to skew hard into adult comedy territory.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix to Stream Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's 'Servant of the People'Berlin Film Festival Condemns Russia's "War of Aggression," Will Not Ban Russian DirectorsSports Sanctions Hamper Oligarchs' Ability to Launder Russia's Reputation Dan Perrault (American Vandal) wrote...
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
