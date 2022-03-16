ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette man arrested in shooting incident on Rain Tree Trail

By KATC News
 2 days ago
A Lafayette man has been arrested for a shooting incident on Rain Tree Trail.

Police say on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at around 8:40 am officers responded to a call of gunshots in the 200 block of Rain Tree Trail and located several bullet casings near the front door of a residence in that block.

On scene, officers say they spoke with the victim and learned that he met up with the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Cleveland Perkins, who exited his vehicle and allegedly brandished a gun in an attempt to rob him.

The victim told police that he left the area and the suspect allegedly shot at him multiple times. Those shots missed, they say.

Officers were later able to locate and arrest Perkins. He was booked with attempted first-degree murder and is being held at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

