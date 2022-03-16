Howard University Faculty Announce Plan To Go On Strike

SAN ANGELO, TX- Howard College has announced a new electrical training program partnering with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. The Howard College Workforce Development office is excited to announce the start of an Electrical Training program. This type of program has been highly requested to assist with filling a need for construction workers of all types in San Angelo. Howard is partnering with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 520 on this program. According to the IBEW “This Interim Certificate program will prepare a person for the entrance into a career in the electrical industry via Apprenticeship or Construction Electrician training.”

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO