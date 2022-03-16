ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard University Faculty Announce Plan To Go On Strike

By BreAnna Holmes
 1 day ago

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Howard University Professors and faculty announce their plan to go on a labor strike based on unfair labor charges at the university. This branches off of the student strike that happened earlier this year. Students gather on campus to support their professors in their demands for better conditions for all. We will update as more information is released.

RELATED: New Lawsuit Claims Howard University Governing Board Is Illegally Excluding Alumni, Faculty & Students

RELATED: Howard University Students Protesting & Clinical Psychologist Jerome E Fox On The Carl Nelson Show

RELATED: What HBCUs Can Learn From Howard University’s Student Protests

