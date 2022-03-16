Sarasota woman charged in death of 14-week-old infant

A Sarasota woman has been charged with Second Degree Murder in connection with the death of a 14-week-old infant

On November 8, 2021, around 10:00 p.m., deputies responded with paramedics to the 2300 block of Spring Oaks Circle for a report of an infant who was unconscious and not breathing. According to the 911 caller, a neighbor later identified as 31-year-old Lily Scheip, came to the door carrying the unresponsive baby.

CPR was performed until emergency personnel arrived and rushed the infant to the hospital, authorities say.

Although no obvious injuries were initially observed, the baby was transferred to Tampa General Hospital where doctors discovered head trauma. He later died on November 10 as a result of his injuries.

During an interview, Scheip told detectives she was the only person caring for the infant at the time he was found unresponsive. The investigation found the child previously suffered two broken legs in September from an apparent accidental fall.

Following an autopsy, detectives learned there was one partially healed skull fracture and at least two recent impact injuries to the back of the infant’s head while he was in the exclusive care of Scheip.

The death was determined to be a homicide. Scheip was arrested Tuesday afternoon and now faces a single count of Second Degree Murder, officials say. She remains in custody today without bond.