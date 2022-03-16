Report: Cubs, Japanese Outfielder Seiya Suzuki Agree to Five-Year Deal

The Japanese outfielder reportedly signed a deal worth $85 million.

Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki signed a five-year, $85 million deal with the Cubs on Wednesday pending a physical, according to The Athletic 's Ken Rosenthal .

Suzuki, a five-time Nippon Professional Baseball League All-Star and and Gold Glove winner, has been labeled as one of the most elite players in the NPB since he began his professional career in 2013 with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp. In the 2021 season, Suzuki played in 132 games while batting .317 and recording 38 home runs and 88 RBIs with the Carp.

In nine seasons with the Carp, Suzuki hit .315 with 182 homers and 562 RBIs. The 27-year-old signed the highest deal for a Japanese position player entering MLB and the second largest deal behind Masahiro Tanaka’s $155 million with the Yankees in 2014.

Per Rosenthal, Hiroshima gave Suzuki’s rights to major league teams on Nov. 22. Following the conclusion of the league’s lockout, Suzuki was determined to sign with a MLB team.

