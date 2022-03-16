ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Report: Cubs, Japanese Outfielder Seiya Suzuki Agree to Five-Year Deal

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JYfQp_0eh26cF600

The Japanese outfielder reportedly signed a deal worth $85 million.

Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki signed a five-year, $85 million deal with the Cubs on Wednesday pending a physical, according to The Athletic 's Ken Rosenthal .

Suzuki, a five-time Nippon Professional Baseball League All-Star and and Gold Glove winner, has been labeled as one of the most elite players in the NPB since he began his professional career in 2013 with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp. In the 2021 season, Suzuki played in 132 games while batting .317 and recording 38 home runs and 88 RBIs with the Carp.

In nine seasons with the Carp, Suzuki hit .315 with 182 homers and 562 RBIs. The 27-year-old signed the highest deal for a Japanese position player entering MLB and the second largest deal behind Masahiro Tanaka’s $155 million with the Yankees in 2014.

Per Rosenthal, Hiroshima gave Suzuki’s rights to major league teams on Nov. 22. Following the conclusion of the league’s lockout, Suzuki was determined to sign with a MLB team.

More MLB Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masahiro Tanaka
Person
Matt Olson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Yankees#Japanese#Athletic#Npb#The Hiroshima Toyo Carp#Freddie Freeman
NJ.com

Yankees reveal 1st bad injury news of spring training

TAMPA —The Yankees didn’t make it a week into spring training without losing a key player for the start of the season. The Yankees had to free up a 40-man roster spot Thursday for newly re-signed free agent Anthony Rizzo and their corresponding move was a little bit of a surprise:
MLB
MLive.com

Tigers make first 2 cuts of spring training

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Ty Madden and Dylan Smith got an invitation to Major League spring training before they pitched a single inning of professional baseball. The invitation didn’t last long. Madden and Smith became the first two cuts of training camp on Wednesday afternoon, two days before the Tigers...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Freddie Freeman Says Goodbye To Atlanta Braves With Emotional Letter

Freddie Freeman's time in Atlanta is over ... the 2020 NL MVP just officially waved goodbye to the Braves with an emotional farewell letter. Freeman wrote the note and posted it to his social media page on Wednesday ... confirming talks about a new deal with ATL have broken off.
MLB
FOX Sports

Martinez, Padres finalize deal that could be worth $25.5M

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres finalized a contract Wednesday that could be worth at least $25.5 million over four seasons and as much as $31.5 million. Martinez gets a $2 million signing bonus, half payable May 1 and half June 1, and...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Former Cubs Star Kris Bryant, Rockies Agree to Massive Deal

Rockies sign Kris Bryant to massive deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After years of trade rumors and possible contract extensions, former Cubs star Kris Bryant has landed his long-term deal. The Rockies have agreed Bryant to a seven-year deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday. The deal is worth...
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB Free Agency Tracker: A’s trade Chapman, Cubs sign Suzuki

After months of ongoing discussions and negotiations, Major League Baseball's labor dispute came to an end last week. MLB and the players' union agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement to last through 2026, which means baseball is back open for business. Less than four months ago, shortly after the...
MLB
The Spun

Athletics, Blue Jays Reportedly Agree To Major Trade

For the second time this week, the Oakland Athletics have traded away a former All-Star. On Wednesday, the Athletics agreed to a trade with the Blue Jays centered around third baseman Matt Chapman. He’ll be taking his talents to Toronto. Chapman, a three-time Gold Glover winner, spent the first...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

56K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy