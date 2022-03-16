Netflix And Adobe Debut Short Films From Winners Of ‘The Great Untold’ Contest – Update

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATED EXCLUSIVE : The winning projects from Netflix and Adobe ’s short-film contest The Great Untold were made public Wednesday, with the three films now available on Netflix’s YouTube channel ( here ).

The shorts, from winners Jonathan Morales-Moreno, Keara Anderson and Samba Diop, were shot in their hometown settings after the filmmakers worked with mentors over three weeks to learn everything from video production to script writing, storytelling and editing. Adobe and Netflix also provided equipment, tools and crew.

The trio were selected in August among more than 16,000 submissions to TikTok, securing a $10,000 grant to make their films.

PREVIOUS EXCLUSIVE, August 12: Netflix and Adobe have named the winners of their first-ever short film contest, The Great Untold , who will get to bring their pitched shorts to life and receive grants of $10,000, along with access to Adobe experts and tools, and continued mentorship on their projects.

Wilmington, NC’s Jonathan Morales-Moreno will be producing The Refugee , with Ryan O’Connell, the creator-star of Netflix short-form series Special , serving as his mentor.

Keara Anderson of Healy, Alaska will produce Last To The Wild , with actor-director Maisie Richardson-Sellers ( The Kissing Booth ) as her mentor.

Samba Diop from Herndon, VA will produce The Game with David Talbert and Lyn Sisson-Talbert, who co-produced Netflix’s first live-action musical, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey .

In addition to mentorship from these industry vets, Morales-Moreno, Anderson and Diop will participate in a two-week, intensive, virtual film bootcamp to learn about video production, from scripting, to storytelling and editing. Adobe and Netflix will provide all the equipment and tools, along with the crews needed to bring each short to life. Local communities will also be invited to participate in the production, in a variety of roles.

Each creator’s short film will debut with the support of Netflix and Adobe channels. The shorts will be made in concert with a behind-the-scenes documentary, showcasing the creative process, which Nadia Hallgren ( Becoming ) will direct.

The Great Untold was founded to give emerging creators creative support, mentorship and a greater platform to bring their stories to life. Participants pitched their story ideas via TikTok and WhatsYourGreatUntold.com. Over 16,000 creatives submitted for the contest in its first run.

Adobe’s partnership with Netflix marks another major milestone in its ongoing commitment to enabling creativity for all. Last year, the company launched Diverse Voices, a platform on Adobe.com where everyone can be inspired, learn and share their creativity. Adobe’s original series, Create Change , brings together diverse creators from various disciplines to share how they’re using creativity to be inspired and make an impact in the world.

Adobe has also partnered with influential artists and organizations to inspire and enable emerging creators. For example, they’ve hosted creative challenges, which have had up-and-comers partner with artists like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and Marshmello to create a music video inspired by “Be Kind.” The company is also a founding partner of the Sundance Ignite x Adobe Fellowship program.

More information on Netflix and Adobe’s latest initiative can be found here .