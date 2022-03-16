ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bachelor’ Season 26 Finale Shocker Tops Tuesday Demo; ‘Young Rock’ & ‘Mr. Mayor’ Return

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
Season 26 of The Bachelor concluded Tuesday with a finale twist that brought the ABC series to the top of primetime.

The unexpected engagement-less ending to bachelor Clayton Echard’s journey for love earned a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.43 million viewers last night, per Nielsen fast affiliates. The night’s highest-rated program, The Bachelor was up from its premiere in January (0.9, 3.75M) but slightly down from the previous finale in March (1.4, 5.75M). The season, defined by former contestant Shanae’s mind games and “Shrimpgate,” concluded with updates on Susie and Clayton’s relationship and new beginnings for Rachel and Gabby.

The Bachelor shined bright amid repeats across CBS, The CW and Fox. The only other network broadcasting new content was NBC , which welcomed back Young Rock and Mr. Mayor for their sophomore seasons.

The Season 2 debut of Young Rock (0.4, 4.53M) was significantly down from its February 2021 premiere (0.9, 5.03M). The season opener picked up with the titular mega-star recalling his father’s WWE tag team wins and his family’s move to Nashville.

Following Young Rock was the season premiere of Mr. Mayor (0.4, 4.51M), starring Ted Danson. The NBC comedy was stable from the Season 1 finale in February 2021 (0.4, 2.47M) and two tenths down from the s eries debut in January 2021 (0.6, 4.92M).

This Is Us (0.6, 4.00M) dropped in viewers from the previous week to reach new season lows. NBC followed up the drama with freshman The Thing About Pam (0.3, 2.38M), which dropped slightly from its premiere (0.4, 2.79M).

Wednesday’s primetime looks pretty regular but will feature the series premiere of CBS’ Beyond the Edge at 9 p.m.

