The Woodlands is a two-time champion in Niche.com’s ranking of the best cities in live in the U.S. The Houston suburb, home to more than 114,000 people, lands at No. 1 on this year’s list of the best cities to live, repeating its ranking from 2021. The Woodlands ranked second in 2020. Niche specializes in supplying data, reviews, and ratings of schools, colleges, and universities in the U.S.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO