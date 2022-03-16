Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis to return in 2022-23

Kermit Davis is 44-48 in his last three seasons at Ole Miss, 20-34 in SEC games. AP | File

OXFORD – Ole Miss men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis will return for the 2022-23 season, the athletics department announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Davis is 64-61 in four seasons as the Rebels’ head coach, but has not been to the NCAA Tournament since his first season in 2018-19.

Ole Miss dealt with a handful of injuries this past season, including the loss of star freshman point guard Daeshun Ruffin. The Rebels lost their last five games and finished 13-19.

The Rebels were an NCAA Tournament bubble team last season but wound up in the NIT.

“Coach Davis and I have had productive discussions this week, and while our team faced some unforeseen circumstances, we are both disappointed by this season’s results,” Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said in the statement. “Kermit has enjoyed tremendous success throughout his career and understands what it takes to win at a high level.

"He has presented to me a plan to regain the momentum that took our program to the NCAA Tournament just a few years ago. Additionally, we are committed to providing him support and resources in order to make the changes necessary to compete for championships. We believe in Kermit’s vision for Ole Miss Basketball and look forward to seeing it translate to NCAA Tournament success.”

In 27 seasons as a college head coach, Davis has a 533-324 record. Prior to his tenure at Ole Miss, Davis led Middle Tennessee State to three NCAA Tournament appearances. He was named SEC Coach of the Year in 2018-19 after leading Ole Miss to a 20-13 record and NCAA Tournament appearance.

“We have a great nucleus coming back with four of our top five scorers returning and getting Daeshun, Robert (Allen) and Jarkel (Joiner) 100 percent healthy for the 2022-23 season,” Davis said. "We will have a top-25 recruiting class with four high school players that will immediately impact our program, and we will attack the portal as aggressively as any team in America.

“I believe in our process but am not satisfied with our progress. And I assure you we will not be satisfied until we achieve what we have set out to do: win NCAA Tournament games.”