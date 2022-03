STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Booster coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine doses will no longer be required for New York State health-care workers, according to a recent report. The New York State Public Health and Health Planning Council voted on Thursday to no longer require health-care workers to receive a COVID-19 booster, stated a report by WETM-18 News, in Elmira, N.Y. The change in policy needs to be added to the State Registry before it becomes effective, according to the media outlet.

