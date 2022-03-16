ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strongwoman Nadia Stowers Crushed A 465 lbs (211 kg) Squat PR In Training

By Andrew Smith
 2 days ago
Nadia Stowers is known as one of the most elite Strongwoman competitors in the world. Nadia is frequently considered a static powerhouse, as she excels in the log press and deadlift events. She recently started preparing for her first powerlifting competition, and just posted a very impressive squat update. On March...

Powerlifter Jessica Buettner Hits a Huge Squat PR of 217.5 kg (479.5 lbs) in Training

Jessica Buettner is arguably one of the most impressive powerlifters in the sport and competes in the 76 kg weight class. Jessica continuously shows what it takes to become an elite-level athlete through her training videos. She is currently in her off-season and has gained some weight. This resulted in her squatting 217.5 kg (479.5 lbs), which is her new Personal Best.
WORKOUTS
Terrence Ruffin Shares His Bodybuilding Diet That Helped Him Win The 2022 Arnold Classic Title

IFBB Pro Classic Physique competitor Terrence Ruffin recently shared his bodybuilding diet for the 2022 Arnold Classic. Ruffin won the Classic Physique title at the Arnold Classic that took place on March 4th and 5th in Columbus, Ohio. This was his second Arnold Classic win in a row. He was also the first runner-up at the 2021 Olympia. Ruffin dominated the Classic Physique division at the 2022 Arnold Classic and won the Best Poser award in addition to the gold medal, taking his prize money to a total of $70,000 in the second most prestigious professional bodybuilding competition in the world.
COLUMBUS, OH
Powerlifter Jamal Browner Hits 925 lbs (420 kg) Conventional Raw Deadlift PR

Jamal Browner has once again proved why he is considered the strongest pound-for-pound deadlifter in the world. Many lifters can only excel in one style of deadlifting. However, Jamal can pull over 900 lbs raw in both stances. His heaviest sumo raw deadlift is 971 lbs (440.5 kg), but recently he proved that his raw conventional deadlift is not much lighter. On March 15th, Jamal Browner posted a 925 lbs (420 kg) strapless conventional deadlift PR.
WORKOUTS
Essence

Gospel Singer Erica Campbell Shows Off Weight Loss

After turning heads with a slimmed-down figure while performing at the Super Bowl, Erica Campbell shared the work she's doing on her weight-loss journey and her ultimate goal. During Super Bowl weekend, there were a number of Black women performers who helped to celebrate the biggest night in sports, from country singer Mickey Guyton singing the national anthem to Jhene Aiko performing “America the Beautiful.” Gospel duo Mary Mary, LA natives, sang the Black national anthem, which is “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” During the performance and after, people noticed that Erica Campbell looked different. As it turns out, she is on a weight-loss journey that is going pretty well.
WEIGHT LOSS
Ledger-Enquirer

Who Is Tiger Woods Dating? Meet Erica Herman, the Golfer’s Longtime Girlfriend

Tiger Woods (real name Eldrick Tont Woods) hasn’t had as much luck in love as he has on the green, but the world-renowned golfer has seemingly met his match in his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman. After years of dating, and after Tiger’s harrowing rollover car crash in February 2021, the pair seem closer than ever. Here’s everything we know about Tiger’s girlfriend.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
shefinds

The Best Low-Fat Snack To Eat Before Bed For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

You may have been advised in the past to avoid eating right before bed (since doing so can cause bloating and weight gain if done often), but if you are ever so hungry that you cannot sleep, it’s going to be more helpful than harmful to have a light snack to feel better. We checked in with health experts to learn more about a snack that can help you get a better night’s sleep if you ever find yourself in this situation. It is a low-fat, low-calorie choice to help work toward (rather than deter) your weight loss journey. Read on for pre-bed snacking tips (and remember to do it in moderation— just enough to satisfy your hunger cues). We checked in with registered dietitians Trista Best, RD, MPH, and Lauren Grey, RD, as well as registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, who provide their favorite tasty and light snack and explain why it won’t cause weight gain.
WEIGHT LOSS
Essence

Meet Airr! Candace Parker And Wife Anna Announce Birth Of Their Son

After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Mia Thornton, Star Of "RHOP," Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Mia Thornton, star of The Real Housewives of Potomac, revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer, in a candid post on her Instagram, Friday. “Same time last week, Doc called at 7:31am — Mia I’m so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today,” Thornton captioned a selfie.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Candace Parker & Anna Petrakova Welcome Baby Boy

WNBA star Candace Parker and her wife Anna Petrakova have welcomed a baby boy!. The couple's son Airr was born February 11, Parker announced on Instagram. "Airr Larry Petrakov Parker 2-11-22 We are in absolute love and utter appreciation that Goose chose us. Welcome to the fam SON," she wrote in a post, accompanied by photos of herself, Anna, and her 12-year-old daughter Lailaa from her marriage to ex-husband Shelden Williams cuddling with Airr.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Drake & Son Adonis, 4, Twin With Matching Braids In Cute Photo

The ‘God’s Plan’ rapper’s son is growing up to look so much like his dad, in a sweet photo that Drake shared of the two. Drake, 35, and his son Adonis Graham, 4, are an adorable father-son duo! The rapper posted a selfie of himself and his little guy sporting the same braids to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday March 15. Adonis looked just like his daddy with the same braids that Drake was wearing. It was a totally sweet photo of the singer bonding with his boy.
CELEBRITIES
Food Beast

The Rock's Huge Breakfast Continues His Epic Cheat Meal Legacy

Clocking in at 6'5" and 260 pounds of chiseled flesh, The Rock strikes an imposing figure, a unit of a man that is an example of peak human fitness. However, The People's Champ is no stranger to treating himself, as evidenced by his epic cheat meals and the way he advocates to enjoy them wholeheartedly.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk & India Royale Share Beautiful Engagement Party Photos

One of the hottest couples in hip-hop right now is none other than Lil Durk and India Royale, who got engaged just a few months ago. As you may remember, the "Broadway Girls" hitmaker got down on one knee during a concert in his hometown of Chicago last December, asking the beauty guru, "Do you want to be my wife?"
RELATIONSHIPS
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Kyle “Tiger” Kirvay Squats 495 lbs (225 kg) For Staggering 22 Reps

Pro bodybuilder Kyle “Tiger” Kirvay recently went viral and was noticed because of his amazing feats of strength. Following Kyle’s astounding performance in his first powerlifting competition, many people noticed how freakishly powerful he is. At that event, it was especially seen how strong of a squatter Kyle is. In addition, in his recent Instagram post, Kyle “Tiger” Kirvay is seen high-bar squatting 495 lbs (225 kg) for 22 repetitions. That session was one hell of cardio.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Do Squats Work Your Abs?

Squats are arguably one of the most productive exercises you can do. Entire workouts have been written around squats, and many coaches and lifters view them as essential. It doesn’t matter if you want to build muscle, get stronger, burn fat, or run faster and jump higher, squats will help you achieve your goals sooner. Squats are also a fundamental movement pattern that most people do many times each day and are, of course, the first lift contested in a powerlifting meet.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

FitnessVolt.com

