Boom Nation app helping people find industry jobs in Southeast Texas

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Hollywood star and former governor of California, is speaking out amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The actor took to social media on Thursday and shared a passionate nine-minute video created and produced by ATTN: in which he urged Russian citizens and military members, in particular, to hear "the truth." The famed bodybuilder revealed he wanted to dispel information and urged for Russia’s government, military and citizens to end the ongoing violence.

