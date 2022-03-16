ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Another rockslide blocks Highway 50 traffic at Echo Summit

By Katelyn Stark
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUlwU_0eh255Hr00

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Another boulder blocked Highway 50 near Echo Summit Wednesday morning as crews actively work to make the roadway safer for drivers.

The California Highway Patrol reported the boulder fell onto the highway just after 8 a.m., blocking both lanes.

Caltrans crews were able to clear the eastbound side of the road by moving the debris off to the westbound side. There is currently one-way traffic control in place as cleanup continues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XR6jy_0eh255Hr00
Photo courtesy of the California Highway Control

Highway 50 in the area of Echo Summit has recently been the site of multiple rockslides.

A massive boulder that fell onto the road in early March took hours to clear. Holes had to be drilled into the boulder and crews packed it with explosives, blasting it into smaller segments as it sat on the highway.

Rain falls in Sacramento after 67 dry winter days

The next day, rocks fell onto a truck traveling down Highway 50. Everyone walked away unscathed but the vehicle was left with damage to the front driver’s side.

Crews have been rock scaling at Echo Summit to prevent more rockslides from happening. With the area seeing a wildfire and an unusually warm winter, Steve Nelson with Caltrans said that might be the reason for uncertainty.

“With above-normal temperatures during the day and freezing at night, that kind of changes the dynamics a little bit,” Nelson said. “Our geologists believe that is part of the situation that is happening there.”

Transportation officials have been warning drivers to expect major delays along a 29-mile stretch of Highway 50 in the Sierra as crews work to clean up the damage left behind by last year’s Caldor Fire.

“If you think you are going to be driving up for a weekend and think it’s going to be smooth sailing, it’s not going to be,” Nelson said.

Caltrans said they were hoping to finish up the work by the end of the month, but it is starting to look like it will go on through the summer months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 4

Related
FOX40

Driver dies after car crashes into embankment near Folsom bridge

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Folsom police were investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning that they believe may have happened overnight. The Rainbow Bridge was closed in both directions starting around 9:45 a.m. after a driver died in the area. Folsom Police Officer Andrew Graham said investigators believe the driver was killed after their vehicle went off […]
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Agencies look to shorten Bay Area commute

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Commuters traveling on Interstate 205, the main connector between Interstate 5 and 580, are no strangers to sitting in traffic on the way to the Bay Area or on the way to Sacramento.  A new plan aims to cut those commute times down.  “It is our most congested area […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Pedestrian killed in Fairfield crash on North Texas Street

The Latest – Friday, March 18 12:40 p.m. Fairfield police say a pedestrian has died after he was hit by a vehicle on North Texas Street around 6:25 a.m. Friday. According to police, the unidentified pedestrian sustained major injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Students evacuate school bus after it catches fire

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — An El Dorado County woman leaped into action on Friday afternoon when a bus of Valley View Charter students caught fire.  “It was so scary,” said Amilia Rymer.  Rymer was leaving the park with her 4-year-old son when they pulled behind the bus on El Dorado Hills Boulevard. But […]
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
El Dorado County, CA
Accidents
County
El Dorado County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
El Dorado County, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Way Traffic#Traffic Control#Rockslide#Accident#Caltrans#Echo Summit
FOX40

Man shot in road rage incident at Sacramento County intersection

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man was hospitalized Thursday after what the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is calling a road rage shooting Just before 9 a.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kionna Rowe said they received a call about a road rage incident at the intersection of Orange Grove Avenue and Auburn Boulevard. But the sheriff’s […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Fairfield police impose fines of $790,000 for illegal pot sites

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield police issued two fines totaling $790,000 to illegal grow houses last weekend.  According to the Fairfield Police Department, its officers, along with other local agencies, discovered several safety violations in both buildings.  Police said the department imposed those fines at each illegal grow site because they say unregulated cultivation sites […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Interview: Efforts to keep local roads safe on St. Patrick’s Day

The Marysville Police Department is among many planning extra patrols Thursday night looking for impaired drivers. St. Patrick’s Day means an opportunity for people to have a little green beer and a little fun, but the nonprofit Mothers Against Drunk Driving doesn’t want that fun to spill out onto the roads with bad behavior. Nationwide, […]
MARYSVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Expect an increase in police officers for St. Patrick’s Day, agencies say

(KTXL) — Local law enforcement agencies said they’ll be on high alert for drunken drivers during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on Thursday.  The Yuba City and Marysville police departments announced in separate press releases this week that patrols will be increased on St. Patrick’s Day. Yuba City police said additional officers will be out from […]
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB says

A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.
LUBBOCK, TX
FOX40

Drought-stricken California imposes new round of water cuts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s urban water users and farmers who rely on supplies from state reservoirs will get less than planned this year as fears of a third consecutive dry year become reality, state officials announced Friday. Water agencies that serve 27 million people and 750,000 acres (303,514 hectares) of farmland, will get just […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Fairfield halfway home alarms residents

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Some Fairfield residents gathered on Wednesday to voice their concerns after they learned that several registered sex offenders moved into their neighborhood.  “We have 278 sex registrants that live in the city of Fairfield,” said Acting Police Chief Dan Marshall.  Out of those 278, four of them are on parole and […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

More rain on the way after record-breaking dry weather

After two months of dry weather, Northern California will have experienced two storms in less than a week. The first was Monday, the next comes Saturday. Rain will arrive Saturday morning and likely be the steadiest in the morning. The storm will taper to intermittent showers in the afternoon and the rain will be heavy […]
WOODLAND, CA
FOX40

Yolo County Office of Education giving at-home tests

YOLO COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — Before spring break starts, Yolo County public schools will provide students and staff with free at-home COVID-19 antigen test kits.  The Yolo County Office of Education announced in a press release Friday that it received a shipment of nearly 35,000 test kits from the state on March 10. Education officials […]
YOLO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy