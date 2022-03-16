ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews County, TX

9 dead in crash involving van carrying college athletes from Texas golf tournament

By Nexstar Media Wire, Erica Miller
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GR2Kq_0eh24xSh00

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas ( KMID ) – Six college athletes and a coach from the University of the Southwest in New Mexico have died following a tragic crash in West Texas.

The students and the coach were traveling back to the university, located in Hobbs, when the accident occurred, the Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 8:17 p.m. on Tuesday, on a stretch of FM 1788 in Andrews County. The driver of a Dodge 2500 pickup truck was heading southbound, and for unknown reasons veered into the northbound lane, colliding head-on with a Ford Transit van carrying members of the university’s men’s and women’s golf teams. Both vehicles caught fire following the crash.

The van was headed back to Hobbs following a golf tournament in Midland, Texas. University leaders had earlier said coach James Tyler was driving the van.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I4yIV_0eh24xSh00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G256I_0eh24xSh00
(KMID)

In addition to the students and coach who died, both the driver and the passenger in the Dodge were killed. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Two other students were airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock, where they are said to be in critical condition.

Dashcam video shows children survive being struck in busy Las Vegas intersection

The crash is being investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol’s West Texas Region District Crash Team, with assistance from the National Transportation Safety Board. The investigation is still ongoing.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U6LjO_0eh24xSh00
Six students as well as one staff member died in the crash, according to DPS. University leaders had earlier said coach James Tyler was driving the van. (University of the Southwest)

In a statement released Tuesday, university leaders said the USW community “is shocked and saddened today as we mourn the loss of members of our university family.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
County
Andrews County, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Dodge, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
City
Midland, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#College Athletes#West Texas#Las Vegas#Traffic Accident#Ford Transit#University Medical Center#District Crash Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
Fox 46 Charlotte

Lanes reopen after crash I-85 South in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – All lanes of southbound Interstate 85 near University City Blvd have reopened following a crash Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Officials said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. near Mile Marker 43. Four of five lanes were originally closed until the crash was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy