ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Webb telescope shares new image after reaching optics milestone

By Ashley Strickland, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe James Webb Space Telescope has taken one giant step closer in its mission to unlock the mysteries of the universe. The world's premier space observatory has successfully completed a number of steps crucial for aligning its 18 gold mirror segments. Having checked this milestone off of Webb's list, the telescope...

www.henryherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

NASA Shares Stunning Photo Of Earth From the Rings Of Saturn

NASA recently shared a stunning photo of Saturn with its rings and Earth lined up on Instagram. According to reports, the photo of the two planets was taken in 2013 from the Cassini spacecraft. NASA captioned the post, "That pale blue dot just below the rings? That’s Earth from approximately...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

NASA's James Webb space telescope captures an incredible hexagonal photo of a single star from all 18 of its mirrors – confirming the spacecraft can now see starlight

NASA's James Webb space telescope has snapped an incredible photo of a single star from all 18 of its mirrors – confirming the spacecraft can now see starlight. The new photo shows the 18 unfocused copies of a single sun-like star – called HD 84406 in the constellation Ursa Major – in a hexagonal formation, similar to the honeycomb shape of James Webb's primary mirror.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

An Out-of-Control Rocket Just Slammed Into the Moon, Astronomers Say

An out-of-control rocket stage crashed into the lunar surface on Friday morning after hurtling through space, according to calculations made by astronomers. The crash has been anticipated for over a month, after Bill Gray, an author of space object tracking software, sounded the alarm in a blog post. Initially, Gray suspected that the space junk originated in a 2015 SpaceX mission, but updated his assessment to conclude that it was a Chinese rocket stage. China denied the accusation, but Gray stuck to his guns and another team of researchers concurred with his findings after obtaining a spectrum reading of the object and comparing it to rockets of SpaceX and Chinese origin. According to the team, the difference came down to the type of paint used by the Chinese space agency.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope will study icy objects in the mysterious 'graveyard of the solar system'

Pluto may no longer be a planet, but the dwarf planet and its icy neighbors in the Kuiper Belt are about to enter the spotlight. One of the James Webb Space Telescope's first missions this year will be a program to study Pluto and some of the thousands of other celestial objects in the Kuiper Belt, a region of our solar system beyond the orbit of Neptune. These bodies, known as Kuiper Belt objects or trans-Neptunian objects, show remarkable diversity in terms of color, shape, size, groupings (clusters, pairs, etc.), and geological and atmospheric activity. While several spacecraft, including NASA's New Horizons mission, have flown past these bodies, they've only been able to observe them briefly. With Webb's sensitive infrared cameras, scientists will be able to study the objects over a longer period.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Zurbuchen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#Space Observatory#Space Science#J17554042
Daily Mail

James Webb Space Telescope to study black-hole powered 'quasars', the mysterious super-bright objects that can emit energy more powerful than ALL the stars in a single galaxy

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope will be used to study black-hole powered 'quasars, bright objects that can emit energy more powerful than all stars in a galaxy. The tennis-court sized infrared observatory was launched from French Guiana on Christmas Day 2021, finally arriving at its final destination, the second Lagrange point between Earth and the Sun, on January 24, 2022.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

China's Mars rover completes its first 60 Martian days on an alien world

Scientists from China presented the first detailed analysis of the Zhurong rover's findings on Mars, the country's first rover to reach the red planet. In a press statement, the scientists explained that they found the first "notable evidence of relatively strong topography" as well as a "surface shaped by wind and potentially by water." Their findings suggest the landing site might be worth visiting by future missions.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Henry County Daily Herald

'Tiny' asteroid strikes Earth testing early warning system

The early warning system to detect asteroids that pose a threat to Earth, operated by NASA and its collaborators around the world, got to flex its muscles. It successfully detected a small asteroid 6 1/2 feet (2 meters) wide just hours before it smashed into the atmosphere over the Norwegian Sea before disintegrating on Friday, March 11, according to a statement from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory on Tuesday. That's too small to pose any hazard to Earth, NASA said.
ASTRONOMY
WSVN-TV

Watch NASA roll mega Artemis I moon rocket out to the launchpad

(CNN) — The Artemis I mission is another step closer to its lunar launch. The massive 322-foot-tall (98 meters) stack, which includes NASA’s Space Launch System rocket topped by the Orion spacecraft, rolled out for its testing debut at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday. The integrated...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy