The Washington Commanders have been in a slump for the past few seasons and are looking to turn things around. With the acquisition of quarterback Carson Wentz, the team appears to be in a position to make a run at the playoffs in the 2022 season. With holes still to fill, can they find their way to the postseason with a strong draft? Take a look at how the draft could fall for Washington with the few picks that they have in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO