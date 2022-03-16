Balance is an essential skill for exercisers of all ages and fitness levels, but it becomes increasingly important as you get older. Older adults are more susceptible to falls and related injuries due to a decrease in both muscle mass and bone density, as well as vision loss and other age-related health conditions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , falls are the most common cause of injuries in older adults, with more than 1 in 4 seniors falling every year. Of those falls, 1 in 5 results in serious injuries like broken bones or head trauma.

But there's good news: You can maintain and improve balance by implementing stability-focused exercises, of which there are plenty. Laura Endres, CPT, a certified personal trainer who specializes in training older adults, put together this guide on how to improve balance.

The 10 Best Balance Exercises for Older Adults

These balance exercises for older adults range from beginner to advanced, and each one can be modified for different fitness levels.

Before trying any of these balance exercises, perform a brief warm-up to prepare your body. To warm up for balance exercises, march in place for 1 to 2 minutes, perform some dynamic ankle and wrist circles and gently stretch your arms and legs .

If you feel unsteady, dizzy or short of breath at any point, stop the exercise, move carefully to a chair and sit down. If you suspect there might be an underlying medical reason for your balance issues, talk to your doctor.

1. Single-Leg Hinge to Knee Raise

This is a great balance exercise for older adults because it challenges you to keep your body stable in multiple planes of motion and throughout a full joint range of motion in your hips. You'll need a chair or another piece of knee-height furniture.

2. Float Up to Knee Raise Hold

This exercise challenges your balance even more by adding a brief isometric hold at the top of the move.

3. Knee Raise to Side Lift

The knee raise to side lift is an exceptional way to improve single-leg balance. Not only does it require you to stand on one foot for a period of time, but you'll move through a defined range of motion to further challenge your single-leg balance.

4. Star Balance Hold

The star balance hold is a good way to increase the duration for which you can balance on one leg.

5. Star Balance With Weight Pass

This exercise builds upon the skills you'll learn in the star balance hold. With this movement, you'll learn how to balance on one leg while counterbalancing a weighted object.

6. Knee Raise With Weight Pass

Similar to the star balance with weight pass, this exercise challenges you to maintain single-leg balance while moving a weight from hand to hand.

7. Half Squat Hop

Endres loves this exercise because it incorporates strength training and balance training at the same time: You start in a half squat and land on one foot. It's a challenging one, so make sure to take it slow and practice the modified version below if needed.

8. Side Hop Balance

A much more advanced exercise, this move will challenge you to retain balance under motion and improve your body awareness.

9. 3-Count Tightrope Heel-to-Toe Walk

Intermediate-to-advanced exercisers can improve further with this move, which challenges your balance in all planes while in a forward motion.

10. Tightrope Heel-to-Toe Walk With Head Turn

This exercise is similar to the 3-count tightrope heel-to-toe walk above, but it includes an additional balance challenge. During this movement, you'll practice maintaining balance in a forward motion while looking to the side.