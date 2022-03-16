Biden levels with the American people on Ukraine: 'I want to be honest with you, this could be a long and difficult battle'

President Joe Biden. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden warned the war in Ukraine may not end anytime soon.

In his speech on Wednesday, Biden attempted to level with the American public.

"I want to be honest with you: this could be a long and difficult battle," he said.

President Joe Biden spoke frankly with the American public on Wednesday after announcing the rollout of more weapons systems and financial assistance to a besieged Ukraine.

Biden outlined what has become the consensus among NATO countries in how the US and its allies will provide as much assistance as they can to the Ukrainians without directly confronting Russian troops.

Previously, Biden said the US military will "defend every inch of NATO territory" should the Russian invasion spill over Ukraine's borders into any of the neighboring NATO countries.

The president also promised the US will send its " most cutting-edge systems " to Ukraine, including drones, anti-tank weapons, and other guns. Biden did not specify what kind of drones would be sent.

Totalling roughly $800 million in security assistance, Biden said the new tranche of aid will bring total US spending on Ukraine to $1 billion just this week.

"We're united in our abhorrence of Putin's depraved onslaught and we'll continue to have their backs as they fight for freedom, democracy, their very survival," Biden said at another point in the speech.

The president's remarks came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress earlier on Wednesday morning. Zelenskyy demanded a no-fly zone, which Biden stopped short of supporting in his announcement.

Were troops from a NATO country to engage Russian troops directly in enforcing the no fly zone, or vice versa, the result would likely be a much larger military conflict between Russia and the alliance, both of which have nuclear weapons.