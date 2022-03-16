ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden levels with the American people on Ukraine: 'I want to be honest with you, this could be a long and difficult battle'

By Jake Lahut
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJABK_0eh233jf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jml8h_0eh233jf00
President Joe Biden.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

  • President Joe Biden warned the war in Ukraine may not end anytime soon.
  • In his speech on Wednesday, Biden attempted to level with the American public.
  • "I want to be honest with you: this could be a long and difficult battle," he said.

President Joe Biden spoke frankly with the American public on Wednesday after announcing the rollout of more weapons systems and financial assistance to a besieged Ukraine.

"I want to be honest with you: this could be a long and difficult battle," Biden said.

Biden outlined what has become the consensus among NATO countries in how the US and its allies will provide as much assistance as they can to the Ukrainians without directly confronting Russian troops.

Previously, Biden said the US military will "defend every inch of NATO territory" should the Russian invasion spill over Ukraine's borders into any of the neighboring NATO countries.

The president also promised the US will send its " most cutting-edge systems " to Ukraine, including drones, anti-tank weapons, and other guns. Biden did not specify what kind of drones would be sent.

Totalling roughly $800 million in security assistance, Biden said the new tranche of aid will bring total US spending on Ukraine to $1 billion just this week.

"We're united in our abhorrence of Putin's depraved onslaught and we'll continue to have their backs as they fight for freedom, democracy, their very survival," Biden said at another point in the speech.

The president's remarks came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress earlier on Wednesday morning. Zelenskyy demanded a no-fly zone, which Biden stopped short of supporting in his announcement.

Were troops from a NATO country to engage Russian troops directly in enforcing the no fly zone, or vice versa, the result would likely be a much larger military conflict between Russia and the alliance, both of which have nuclear weapons.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 43

BigPod
11h ago

Pay for play Biden and mayor Pete . Hunters laptop is real, admitted the New York Times. Beijing Biden doesn’t know the first thing about being honest

Reply(1)
31
hope4humanity
7h ago

the moment he said. I want to be honest with you. it was all over. every word after was fictitious and untrue. he's already proven it in over the last 50 years. his speech can be amazing but words mean nothing when your word is worth nothing. actions speak. and we've seen no actions showing what's been said

Reply(4)
24
Scott Furtak
6h ago

Levels with us….you guys are UNBELIEVABLE, seriously!! The guy doesn’t know up from down, literally and his profound words on a topic like this are supposed to be taken to heart?

Reply
13
Related
The Independent

Fox host raises eyebrows by spreading claim that Biden ‘does not see Putin as the enemy’

Sunday Morning Features host Maria Bartiromo drew fire on Twitter from a prominent MSNBC host and others after she claimed that some Americans were questioning whether President Joe Biden truly views Russia’s Vladimir Putin as an adversary.Bartiromo made the comments on Fox and Friends, the network’s flagship morning show, on Sunday while interviewing Sen Lindsey Graham. Mr Graham, a longtime loyalist of former President Donald Trump, has been a chief purveyor of the bizarre claim that Mr Trump’s administration was somehow putting up a stronger resistance to Mr Putin’s whims than does the Biden White House.“I was on the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Dayton Daily Magazine

“He doesn’t know what’s going on with ANYTHING!,” former White House doctor says Biden is not capable of running America, asks to resign

Since winning the Election in 2020 and taking over the White House office, America’s president Joe Biden has made numerous gaffes and mistakes during his public appearances becoming the main target of dozens of Republican representatives and health experts known to have close ties with the Republican party asking him to resign claiming he is not capable of running our country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Us Military#Nato#American#Getty#Ukrainians#Russian
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Russia
Business Insider

Business Insider

431K+
Followers
27K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy