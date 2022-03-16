ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Sea Limited Stock Is Soaring Today

By Chris Neiger
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) , a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, spiked today as the broader market rose and as shares of some Chinese stocks soared. Sea Limited is based in Singapore, but the Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings owns an 18.7% stake in the company.

Sea limited's stock was up by 12.1% as of 1:16 p.m. ET.

So what

The broader market was making gains for its second straight day today, with the S&P 500 up 1.6% as of this writing. While positive investor sentiment in the market may have helped to lift Sea's share price a bit today, the biggest factor likely comes from Tencent's share price spike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEM0b_0eh232qw00

Image source: Getty Images.

Because Tencent owns a significant stake in Sea, when its share price rises it can cause investors to be optimistic about Sea as well.

And boy is Tencent's share price rising today. The Chinese tech giant's stock was up by 26% today after the Chinese government indicated that it would work with American regulators to help keep Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges.

The backstory here is that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently said five Chinese companies were not complying with the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which says that foreign companies must provide the SEC with audited financial records for three consecutive years.

Companies that aren't in compliance can be delisted from U.S. stock exchanges. The potential for those five companies to be delisted has sent Chinese stocks tumbling recently.

But with news that the two countries appear to be working together to make sure Chinese stocks stay on U.S. exchanges, Tencent Holdings' share price is soaring -- and taking Sea's stock along for the ride.

Now what

Both Sea Limited's and Tencent's huge share price gains today are a good example of how volatile the market is right now. While today's gains are clearly good news for investors, it's probably best to prepare for more share price swings.

Investors are still processing news about the conflict in Ukraine, sky-high inflation, interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, and high gas prices. With so much uncertainty right now, Sea investors should likely expect some more market instability, at least for a little while.

10 stocks we like better than Sea Limited
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sea Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Sea Limited and Tencent Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Energy Soars as Russia-Ukraine Volatility Resumes

American stock markets were volatile again Monday as investors processed a laundry list of new developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Among those events: The U.S. and European nations have largely coalesced around the Ukrainian cause, providing varying military aid as well as isolating Russia through numerous new sanctions, including banning some Russian banks from using the SWIFT system that enables financial firms to settle cross-border transactions.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Sea Limited#Tencent Holdings#Chinese Stocks#Nyse#Se Rrb#American#Sec
Motley Fool

Why Chinese Stocks Collapsed Again Today

Chinese stocks staged a monster rally on Wednesday. But risks to the sector remain -- as Bloomberg reminded investors last night. China stocks staged a remarkable rally on Wednesday, with shares of internet giant Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), for example, surging ahead a staggering 36.8% in one single session, online gamer Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) jumping a mind-boggling 47.6%, and video streamer iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) coming this close to a 50% gain in one single day -- up 49.8%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
nextbigfuture.com

Simple Counting Shows China Cannot Successfully Invade Taiwan

China can transport about 40,000 troops in the first day for an invasion of Taiwan. IF none of the ships and helicopters and planes are shot down while crossing 100 miles of open water. If 40,000 troops could make it onto Taiwan, the Chinese troops would be outnumbered 4 to 1.
POLITICS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Soared Friday Despite a Sagging Market

Occidental Petroleum was among the biggest winners in the energy complex. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why U.S. Well Services Shares Are Soaring Today

U.S. Well Services Inc (NASDAQ: USWS) is surging Tuesday morning amid a rise in oil prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The United States and its European allies have been engaging in discussions about banning Russian oil imports. On Monday, the U.S. signaled a willingness to stand alone in banning imports, which helped fuel the move in oil prices.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Why Did DiDi Global stock fall down today? Ant Group is said to delay IPO

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares dropped 10% at least partly amid a report that that Ant Group's IPO has been delayed amid China's crackdown on the tech industry. Ant Group's initial public offering is said to be delayed indefinitely amid China's crackdown on the tech industry, according to a report from The Information. Bankers who last fall discussed a possible Hong Kong-based IPO for Ant in the second half of this year or in early 2023 are now saying an IPO is off the table.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
169K+
Followers
83K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy