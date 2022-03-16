ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Seth Curry's Status For Mavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Seth Curry is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at Barclays Center in New York, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Seth Curry, who missed to Tuesday's win over the Orlando Magic, is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

The Nets crushed the Magic in Florida by a score of 150-108, and are now in the middle of a four-game winning streak (all four wins were on the road).

They are 36-33 on the season in the 69 games that they have played, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

