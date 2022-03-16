ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts share advice about how to spend less at the pump amid surging gas prices

By Baylee Friday
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 1 day ago

With gas prices so high, folks are doing everything in their power to stretch a gallon.

"At this point, it's literally about cents and a couple pennies here and there," Dave Phillips with State Farm said. "Ultimately that does reflect as gas prices go up."

Phillips says you don’t have to quit driving altogether to save money at the pump, there are some less obvious ways to get the most out of your mileage. Things like routine maintenance and keeping your tires aired up can help. So can avoiding hard stops and trying to drive under 50mph.

"Keep your car aerodynamic," Phillips said. "Sometimes speed and wind drag come into play. So keep those windows and sunroofs closed on the freeway."

Phillips says even keeping your car's exterior clean and avoiding aggressive driving could make a difference. With gas prices this high, he says the little things really do add up.

More gas saving tips can be found here .

