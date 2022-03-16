Hollins University professor discusses gender pay gap on ‘National Equal Pay Day’

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — People across the country recognized Tuesday as “National Equal Pay Day,” a holiday that has helped draw attention to gender-based pay disparities for more than 25 years.

The holiday marks how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned the previous year. Tuesday, March 15 is the earliest this holiday has ever been recognized, but the gender pay gap is far from closing.

In 2020, the average woman working full-time earned 83 cents for every dollar paid to their average male counterpart.

The Census Bureau’s most recent data shows the gender pay is more than $12,000 in Virginia.

Courtney Chenette is a civil rights attorney and assistant professor of political science and gender and women’s studies at Hollins University. She joined “Good Day Virginia” and “WFXR News at Noon” on Tuesday to discuss the history and impact of the gender-based pay disparities.

