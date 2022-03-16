ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollins, VA

Hollins University professor discusses gender pay gap on ‘National Equal Pay Day’

By Colleen Guerry
WFXR
WFXR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgYmM_0eh22vuV00

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — People across the country recognized Tuesday as “National Equal Pay Day,” a holiday that has helped draw attention to gender-based pay disparities for more than 25 years.

The holiday marks how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned the previous year. Tuesday, March 15 is the earliest this holiday has ever been recognized, but the gender pay gap is far from closing.

Breaking news, weather, and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app

In 2020, the average woman working full-time earned 83 cents for every dollar paid to their average male counterpart.

The Census Bureau’s most recent data shows the gender pay is more than $12,000 in Virginia.

Courtney Chenette is a civil rights attorney and assistant professor of political science and gender and women’s studies at Hollins University. She joined “Good Day Virginia” and “WFXR News at Noon” on Tuesday to discuss the history and impact of the gender-based pay disparities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

VA expert discusses impact of alcohol on teeth

(WFXR) — Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day, a holiday known for drinking beer, eating corned beef and cabbage, and making everything green! However, something you don’t want to turn green, no matter the day, is your teeth. Jeremy Butterfield from Delta Dental of Virginia stopped by “WFXR News at Noon” to speak with Amanda Kenney […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Hollins, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
WFXR

Remarkable Women: Debra Jefferson

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — In life, we all tend to stumble and sometimes fall, but they say the important thing is whether you get up. One Lynchburg woman, Debra Jefferson, faced a lot of challenges and still chose to rise and help others along the way, which is why she was nominated for “Remarkable Women.” […]
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Floyd Co. hemp company shares concerns about new cannabis regulation bill

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Efforts to crack down on substances similar to marijuana could have unintended consequences for hemp stores around the Commonwealth. Senate Bill 591 aims to expand the definition of marijuana to include Delta-8. This bill was originally meant to protect children — since kids were reportedly hospitalized after accidentally eating cannabis […]
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollins University#Gender Pay Gap#Equal Pay Day#Racism#Wfxr News#The Census Bureau#Nexstar Media Inc
WFXR

Gov. Youngkin proposes gas tax holiday across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced his proposal for a gas tax holiday across Virginia. Gov. Youngkin’s proposal would suspend the 26.2 cents per gallon gas tax for three months. The diesel gas tax would also be suspended, under Youngkin’s proposal, which is currently 27 cents. His proposal includes using over $437 […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Martinsville principal warns of Snapchat challenge

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A message posted Wednesday on Martinsville City Public Schools’ Facebook page warns students and parents of a Snapchat challenge encouraging students to fight. In the Facebook post, Martinsville High School Principal Ajamu Dixon said, “This is particularly concerning because the safety and well-being of our students are at stake all because […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WFXR

Most popular girl names in the 60s in Virginia

(STACKER) — Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones. Perhaps […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WFXR

Church makes huge food donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — On Friday morning, Feeding Southwest Virginia was set to receive the first of two truckloads of food in Salem from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The organization says this donation of food — including canned beans, soups, pasta, and other non-perishable products — comes at a time when […]
SALEM, VA
WFXR

Pittsylvania Co. is cracking down on ‘skill games’

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Pittsylvania County is cracking down on ‘skill games’. In recent months, the machines have appeared at convenience stores and game rooms all across the county. Pittsylvania County leaders warn operators the machines fall under the definition of illegal gambling devices under Virginia State Code. Any skill game operators who do […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WFXR

AARP offers free money management tools amid inflation

(WFXR) — Between groceries and gas, prices are skyrocketing everywhere you look. An AARP survey shows 78 percent of workers age 30 and older are worried about prices rising more quickly than their income. Mary Liz Burns, a communications strategy director at AARP, joined “WFXR News at Noon” to offer some help with how to […]
BUSINESS
WFXR

WFXR

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy