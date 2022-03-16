25-year-old Juan Sanchez Zapien injured after being hit by a vehicle in Naches (Naches, WA)

On Monday, 25-year-old Juan Sanchez Zapien, from Yakima, suffered injuries after getting struck by a vehicle in Naches.

As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 7 p.m. on SR 12 at Milepost 190 in Naches. The preliminary investigation showed that 26-year-old Flavio Paniagua, from Tieton, was driving a black Audi when he struck 25-year-old Juan Sanchez Zapien while he was crossing State Route 12.

Zapien was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial with unspecified injuries. Flavio Paniagua did not stop and continued driving but later came back to the scene. Paniagua remained unharmed in the accident and there were no signs of drugs or alcohol. Officials stated that charges are currently pending. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation is continuing.

Source: Yaktri News