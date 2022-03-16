A semi-truck hit and killed a pedestrian in Seattle (Seattle, WA)

On early Tuesday morning, one person died after being hit by a semi-truck in Seattle.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on State Route 900 at South 129th Street before 2 a.m. The early reports showed that a big rig struck a pedestrian for reasons that are yet to be known. The identity of the deceased will be revealed once the next of kin is notified.

Transportation officials reported that all lanes on westbound State Route 900 at South 129th Street were blocked due to the accident but later reopened. No additional information has been provided.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Source: Fox 13 Seattle