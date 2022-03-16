ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A semi-truck hit and killed a pedestrian in Seattle (Seattle, WA)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
 1 day ago
On early Tuesday morning, one person died after being hit by a semi-truck in Seattle.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on State Route 900 at South 129th Street before 2 a.m. The early reports showed that a big rig struck a pedestrian for reasons that are yet to be known. The identity of the deceased will be revealed once the next of kin is notified.

Transportation officials reported that all lanes on westbound State Route 900 at South 129th Street were blocked due to the accident but later reopened. No additional information has been provided.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

March 16, 2022

Source: Fox 13 Seattle

Comments / 1

Jennifer Troxell
1d ago

2am.... Seattle.... unknown circumstances.... I'm thinking the truck hit a zombie that shouldn't have been dragging a leg down the middle of the street in the dark. The truck driver should not face any repercussions. And don't act like you don't know.

Reply
2
 

