Ware Academy posts honor roll

Voorhees High School has released the names of students listed on the high honor roll and honor roll for the second marking period of the 2021-2022 academic year. Fiona Andrade, Lillian Balzer, Anaya Barnwell, Nicholas Brechka, Finley Bruton, Avery Bryan, Brant Caskey, Molly Collett, Fiona Cusack, Adrian De Cou, Samuel Deeney, Jahnavi Dooley, Alfonso Fajardo, Claire Fly, Lucas Hicok, Austin Keeth, Amanda Korfin, Elaina Koursaris, Aidan McLaughlin, Jake Mikruk, Florie O’Brien, Joseph Pasquale, Mark Pluchino, Sarah Schwierk, Julia Stein, Garrett Stem, Nishant Vellanki, and Emmett Weldon.
Comments / 0