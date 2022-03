NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Mike Soroka avoided an arbitration hearing when he and the Braves agreed to a one-year, $2.8 million deal on Thursday. Soroka’s 2022 salary is identical to the one he received as he spent all of the 2021 season on the injured list. The Canadian right-hander debuted on May 1, 2018. But he has totaled just 37 starts (214 innings) during his injury-plagued career. He made 29 of those starts while posting a 2.68 ERA for the Braves in 2019, when he finished second for the NL Rookie of the Year Award and sixth for the NL Cy Young Award.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO