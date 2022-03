Manchester United or Arsenal could be asked to pay £63m if they wish to sign impressive Benfica and Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez in the summer. Nunez scored the only goal of the game as Benfica knocked a strong Ajax side out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage in midweek and has 26 more to his name in all competitions so far in what has been a remarkable breakout season for the 22-year-old.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO