Minor injuries reported after a car vs. semi-truck collision in Franklin County (Franklin County, WA)

On Tuesday, a car vs. semi-truck collision in Franklin County led to minor injuries.

The two-vehicle crash took place on S.R. 17 in Franklin County. According to the responders, the semi-truck was completely blocking the roadway going in either direction. S.R. 17 was shut down at Paradise Road, which is located near milepost 17.7 in a remote stretch of Franklin County. Officials stated that the roadway will remain closed until sometime between 3:20 and 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities confirmed that minor injuries were reported as a result of the accident, but it is unknown how many victims in total were involved in the wreck. The identities of the injured victims have not been revealed at this time. A tow truck responded to remove the disabled semi-truck from the roadway. No other details are available.

The crash remains under investigation.

March 16, 2022

Source: Yaktri News