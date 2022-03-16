ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, WA

Minor injuries reported after a car vs. semi-truck collision in Franklin County (Franklin County, WA)

By Terry Satoski
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2ala_0eh226Q300

On Tuesday, a car vs. semi-truck collision in Franklin County led to minor injuries.

The two-vehicle crash took place on S.R. 17 in Franklin County. According to the responders, the semi-truck was completely blocking the roadway going in either direction. S.R. 17 was shut down at Paradise Road, which is located near milepost 17.7 in a remote stretch of Franklin County. Officials stated that the roadway will remain closed until sometime between 3:20 and 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities confirmed that minor injuries were reported as a result of the accident, but it is unknown how many victims in total were involved in the wreck. The identities of the injured victims have not been revealed at this time. A tow truck responded to remove the disabled semi-truck from the roadway. No other details are available.

The crash remains under investigation.

March 16, 2022

Source: Yaktri News

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Franklin County, WA
Franklin County, WA
Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

2 people killed after a head-on crash on 215 Freeway (Riverside, CA)

2 people killed after a head-on crash on 215 Freeway (Riverside, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, two people lost their lives following a two-vehicle accident on 215 Freeway. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the freeway’s northbound lanes near the Washington Street exit at approximately 1 a.m. after getting reports of a car crash [...]
RIVERSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wa#S R 17#Yaktri News
Nationwide Report

1 person dead following a fiery crash in Fallbrook (Fallbrook, CA)

1 person dead following a fiery crash in Fallbrook (Fallbrook, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed following a traffic collision Monday in Fallbrook. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place just before 11 p.m. on East Fallbrook Street. The preliminary reports showed that a 52-year-old man was traveling east on East Fallbrook Street [...]
FALLBROOK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy