1 person seriously injured after a fiery, single-vehicle crash in Lynden (Lynden, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 1 day ago
On Tuesday, one person suffered serious injuries following a fiery crash in Lynden.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the 1000 block of Birch Bay-Lynden Road at approximately 5:05pm after getting reports of a single-vehicle accident. The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver experienced a medical episode at the time of the accident. The SUV went off the road and ended up rotated at a steep angle while being stuck between two trees and caught fire.

A Lynden Police officer and an eyewitness tried to put out the fire using a nearby garden hose and fire extinguishers. The driver was freed from the burning vehicle. The driver was then rushed by a medic unit to PeaceHealth St Joseph Medical Center in serious condition. The motorist was not buckled up at the time of the accident. No other details are immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

March 16, 2022

Source: Whatcom News

