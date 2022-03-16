ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

North Carolina man arrested after shooting person he found in his car, police say

By Gilat Melamed, Patrick Zarcone, Michael Prunka
 2 days ago

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary man was arrested after he shot a man he found in his car early Tuesday morning, according to police.

According to Cary police, a 911 call regarding a person shot came in at a home in the 100-block of Anita Way, which is located in the area of Evans Road.

Police later said that when they responded to the scene just after 3:30 a.m., they were told that a man, 51-year-old Heng Ye, stepped outside to find a man in his car.

“The man ran, at which point he was shot,” Cary police spokesperson Lt. John Reeves said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Hang Ye in court on March 16, 2022. (CBS 17)

More than 12 hours after the shooting, crime scene tape still lined multiple homes on Matilda Place, which intersects with Anita Way.

Anuj Jain was left with two bullet holes in his home.

“Somebody was shooting at our property, we could’ve been dead, that’s the way I look at it,” Jain said. “Somebody’s stealing something from your car defend or whatever, you know, but don’t shoot at somebody. Especially don’t shoot at somebody who’s running at my home, I mean I could be dead.”

The gunshots can be heard on neighbor Goutam Chintakula’s doorbell camera. He now plans on installing extra security following the incident.

“We want our family to be secure, right, so it was very scary for us,” Chintakula said.

Arrest warrants show that the man who was shot has multiple previous convictions for breaking and entering into vehicles in Wake County.

Ye was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He received a $30,000 bond and posted that bond on Tuesday.

He appeared before a judge on Wednesday, who said Ye faces 231 months in prison, if convicted.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 6.

Christopher Lassiter
2d ago

this is nuts. break into my car and im requesting the same cell as my friend cause it will be the same out come. only difference is i would not give him time to run im shooting him in the car

James Rearick
2d ago

The dude breaking into his car has a long rap sheet for breaking into cars! Somehow the justice system is failing! he is a repeat offender & the victim felt safe in his own neighborhood. He probably cased the area before breaking in. Victim should have put a few more caps in him

DressHairStomach
2d ago

I dont agree with him getting arrested. A person was breaking into his car. I'm glad none of the neighbors was hurt, but also if it was the other way around 🤔 the wouldn't be saying that. Did they arrest the guy who was stealing ? This is unbelievable.

