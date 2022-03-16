ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, WA

27-year-old Dagoberto Vasquez Siempre injured in a crash; 25-year-old Jorge Friedrich charged (Franklin County, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 1 day ago
On Tuesday, 27-year-old Dagoberto Vasquez Siempre, from Pasco, suffered injuries following a traffic accident on State Route 395 in Franklin County.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place on State Route 395 at Milepost 38, 15 miles north of Pasco. The preliminary investigation showed that both cars were heading south on State Route 395 when a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Jorge Friedrich from Kennewick crashed into the other car driven by Dagoberto Vasquez Siempre.

On arrival, emergency personnel rushed Siempre to Lourdes Medical Center with unspecified injuries. Both drivers were buckled up at the time of the accident. Drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash. According to the officials, speed played a factor in the collision and Friedrich is facing Negligent Driving Second Degree charges. No other details are available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

March 16, 2022

Source: Yaktri News

