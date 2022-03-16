ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local law enforcement to crack down on Saint Patrick’s Day drunk driving

By Cormac Clune, Anna Meyers
(WETM) — Law enforcement in the Southern Tier will be participating in the statewide effort to stop impaired driving during Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown effort starts today and ends on March 21. Steuben, Tioga, Chemung and Schuyler counties are among the counties taking part in the campaign.

Most of the efforts are already underway and will run through Sunday, March 20th. In 2021, the New York State Troopers arrested 286 people for driving while intoxicated and gave out 497 tickets for distracted driving.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s office says that St. Patrick’s Day weekend is a notoriously deadly period for impaired driving due to the number of celebrations and drivers on the road. New York State police and municipal law enforcement agencies across the state will be out in force to reduce the number of alcohol-related injuries or deaths.

The STOP-DWI Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend Crackdown is one of many statewide efforts promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The Statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign also targets Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day Weekend, Halloween and the December Holiday season.

Local law enforcement want to remind you to not drink and drive and to arrange a designated driver if you do plan to drink this St. Patrick’s Day.

