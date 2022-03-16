ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

Vandebilt student charged with hate crime after video surfaces on social media

By Michael Sipes
 1 day ago

HOUMA, La. ( KLFY ) — A Vandebilt High School student has been arrested on hate crime charges.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff, Tim Soignet, says the student was arrested in connection with a racially-motivated video that was captured in the school’s cafeteria and later shared on social media. He says the student is 15-years old and is a 9th grader at the high school.

The investigation began last week after authorities received a complaint regarding the video that was being shared on social media. Soignet says the video appeared to have been made during school hours.

The student is charged with a hate crime and simple battery. He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Justice Center.

