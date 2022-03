A plaintiff landlord sought to recover damages for breach of a commercial lease and had moved for summary judgment on its first cause of action (COA) for unpaid rent and additional rent through Oct. 8, 2019 and on its second COA to accelerate the rent and additional rent through Aug. 31, 2026. The landlord also moved to strike the defendant tenant’s affirmative defenses. The court granted the landlord’s motion in part.

