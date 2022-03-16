Laredo police: Serial armed robber arrested, held 6 people at gunpoint

Andres Gonzalo Arce was arrested by Laredo police after allegedly holding six people at gunpoint as part of a spree of four separate robberies on the night of March 15, 2022. (Courtesy / Webb County Sheriff's Office)

A serial armed robber has been arrested after allegedly holding six individuals at gunpoint, according to the Laredo Police Department on Wednesday.

Andres Gonzalo Arce was arrested at the 2700 block of Cleveland on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old man was charged with six counts of Aggravated Robbery F/1. Additional charges may be pending.

LPD stated that it received multiple calls warning of armed robberies in south Laredo on Tuesday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. Victims reportedly told the LPD that a man had approached them and demanded their valuables at gunpoint.

A total of four robberies were reported in a short time span including the 1900 block of S. Texas Avenue, the 1400 block of S. New York Avenue, the 3000 block of Barrios Avenue and the 4000 block of Totem Pole Lane.

LPD said it searched for the suspect and his vehicle, which was described as a gray car. A suspect, Arce, was identified at a home on Cleveland.

Police stated that Arce matched the victims' descriptions as well as his vehicle, a Buick Verano.

Police said that Arce's home was searched leading to several items being located and recovered, including the clothes worn by the suspect that were described by the victims and some of the valuables reportedly stolen.

Arce was booked at LPD headquarters and transported to the Webb County Jail where he is being held without bond.