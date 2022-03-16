They select Hammond: Select baseball championships to be played at Southeastern
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — 2022 select Division I-V baseball championship games will be played on the campus of Southern Louisiana University May 13-15.
The schedule for the Select Baseball Championships to be played at Pat Kenelly Diamond on Alumni Field in Hammond, LA are as follows:
FRIDAY, MAY 13th
- Division V Finals — 2pm
- Division II Finals — 7pm
SATURDAY, MAY 14th
- Division IV Finals — 11am
- Division III Finals — 3pm
- Division I Finals — 7pm
SUNDAY, MAY 15th
- Rain make-up games begin at 1pm
