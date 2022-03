Life seemed to have come full circle when Kristina Sakaria and her husband, Aaron Sakaria, bought their home in St. Louis Park. It was just two doors down from where Kristina's grandparents had lived and where she visited often on weekends as a child. She remembered her father talking about how the midcentury modern home on Cavell Lane was the talk of the town for being ahead of its time when it was built in 1966.

SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO