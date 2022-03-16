ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Report: Cubs add LHP Steven Brault

By 670 Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 2 days ago

(670 The Score) The Cubs have added left-hander Steven Brault on a major league deal, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reported Wednesday.

Brault, 29, struggled in 2021, when he dealt with a strained left lat for much of the season. He posted a 5.86 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 27 2/3 innings across seven starts.

Brault had a solid 2020 season, recording a 3.38 ERA in 11 appearances. He has a career 4.77 ERA in six MLB seasons.

The Cubs have long been in need of more pitching depth, a weakness that became more pronounced with the recent news that right-hander Adbert Alzolay will be shut down for at least a month with a strain in his throwing shoulder. Alzolay had been in line to earn a back-end spot in the Cubs’ rotation.

