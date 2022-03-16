ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suns' Cameron Johnson: Remains out Wednesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Johnson (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest...

www.cbssports.com

NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Jae Crowder: Out at Houston

Crowder is out Wednesday against the Rockets due to a sore groin, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports. The veteran will get the night off against a weak opponent. With Cameron Johnson (quadriceps) also sidelined, more run could be in store for Torrey Craig and Landry Shamet.
NBA
Sacramento Bee

Joel Embiid is Excited for DeAndre Jordan’s Fresh Start With Sixers

Over the years, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has gained a new backup ahead of every season. A few years ago, Al Horford, Kyle O'Quinn, and Norvel Pelle shared the duty of filling in when Embiid was off the court. Last season, the Sixers added Dwight Howard to the roster...
JOEL EMBIID
ESPN

James, Lakers set for matchup with the Wizards

LINE: Wizards -1.5; over/under is 230.5. BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Washington Wizards. James ranks third in the NBA averaging 29.7 points per game. The Wizards have gone 17-18 in home games. Washington has a 15-23 record against teams over .500. The Lakers...
NBA
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Naz Reid (back) remains out on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (back) is ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Reid will miss his second straight game with a back ailment. In a good spot against a Lakers' unit allowing a 111.2 defensive rating, Nathan Knight is a candidate to see time as a backup five.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Wayne Ellington: Ruled out Friday

Ellington has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors due to a non-COVID illness, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports. Ellington played double-digit minutes in each of the last two games, but he'll be unable to play Friday. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Saturday's matchup against the Wizards.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't return with foot soreness

Curry won't return to Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to left foot soreness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Curry limped off the court after having his foot rolled up on during the second quarter, and he won't return to the court after heading to the locker room to be evaluated. The 34-year-old finished the contest with three points (1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Curry will have a few days to potentially get healthy before Golden State's next game Sunday versus San Antonio.
NBA
Reuters

Avery Bradley's heroics lift Lakers to OT win over Raptors

Avery Bradley hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 32.5 seconds to play in overtime, then added two free throws as the visiting Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Toronto Raptors 128-123 Friday night. Russell Westbrook had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Lakers, including the tying 3-pointer to force...
NBA
ESPN

Jokic, Denver set for matchup against Cleveland

Denver Nuggets (42-28, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (39-30, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jokic is ninth in the league averaging 26.0 points per game. The Cavaliers are 21-12 in home games. Cleveland ranks third...
NBA
NESN

Spurs' Josh Richardson Is Questionable For Friday's Game Against The Pelicans

According to NBA.com’s official injury report, San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson is questionable for Friday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans with left calf tightness. Spurs Head coach Gregg Popovich has been rolling with Richardson in his starting five, following the season-ending injury to forward Doug McDermott....
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Goes through shootaround

Embiid (back) participated in the team's morning shootaround ahead of Friday's contest against the Mavericks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Embiid is officially listed as questionable, but his participation in shootaround is a step in the right direction. The MVP candidate played through back soreness during Wednesday's win over Cleveland and notched his third straight game with at least 30 points.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Late scratch Friday

Whiteside is out Friday against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. Whiteside wasn't on the team's initial injury report and participated in pregame warmups Friday, but he'll be held out due to an illness. Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see increased run Friday.
NBA
NBC Sports

Storylines to watch as Sixers open homestand with Mavs team on a hot streak

The 42-26 Sixers on Friday night will begin their longest remaining homestand this season, a three-game run at Wells Fargo Center. The 43-26 Mavs, meanwhile, will play the fourth game of a five-game road trip. Here are the essentials for the matchup:. When: 7 p.m. ET with Sixers Pregame Live...
NBA
CBS Sports

