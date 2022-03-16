NIT Basketball Schedule and Score Updates | National Invitation Tournament

See the full schedule and live score updates for the 2022 National Invitation Tournament

2022 NIT Bracket Revealed (; 0:20)

See the full schedule and score updates for the 2022 National Invitation Tournament (NIT).

Second Round

Saturday (3/19)

12pm: No. 1 Texas A&M vs. Oregon (ESPN)

4pm: No. 2 Wake Forest vs. No. 3 VCU (ESPN+)

9pm: No. 2 BYU vs. Northern Iowa (ESPN+)

Sunday (3/20)

1pm: No. 2 Xavier vs. No. 3 Florida (ESPN)

3pm: No. 1 SMU vs. No. 4 Washington State (ESPN+)

3pm: No. 1 Dayton vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt (ESPN2)

6pm: No. 2 North Texas vs. Virginia (ESPN+)

8pm: No. 1 Oklahoma vs. St. Bonaventure (ESPNU)

First Round Scores

No. 3 VCU 90 , Princeton 79

No. 4 Vanderbilt 82 , Belmont 71

No. 1 Oklahoma 89 , Missouri State 72

No. 2 North Texas 67 , Texas State 63 (OT)

No. 2 Xavier 72 , Cleveland State 68

No. 1 Texas A&M 74 , Alcorn State 62

No. 4 Utah State 72, Oregon 83

No. 4 Washington State 63 , Santa Clara 50

No. 4 Colorado 68, St. Bonaventure 76

No. 1 Dayton 74 , Toledo 55

No. 3 Mississippi State 57, Virginia 60

No. 2 Wake Forest 74 , Towson 64

No. 1 SMU 68 , Nicholls 58

No. 3 St. Louis 68, Northern Iowa 80

No. 2 BYU 93 , Long Beach State 72

No. 3 Florida 79 , Iona 74

See the full 2022 NIT bracket here:

2022 National Invitation Tournament Bracket

2022 NIT Schedule

First Round: March 15-16

Second Round: March 19-20

Quarterfinals: March 22-23

Semifinals: March 29

Championship: March 31