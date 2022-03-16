NIT Basketball Schedule and Score Updates | National Invitation Tournament
See the full schedule and score updates for the 2022 National Invitation Tournament (NIT).
Second Round
Saturday (3/19)
12pm: No. 1 Texas A&M vs. Oregon (ESPN)
4pm: No. 2 Wake Forest vs. No. 3 VCU (ESPN+)
9pm: No. 2 BYU vs. Northern Iowa (ESPN+)
Sunday (3/20)
1pm: No. 2 Xavier vs. No. 3 Florida (ESPN)
3pm: No. 1 SMU vs. No. 4 Washington State (ESPN+)
3pm: No. 1 Dayton vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt (ESPN2)
6pm: No. 2 North Texas vs. Virginia (ESPN+)
8pm: No. 1 Oklahoma vs. St. Bonaventure (ESPNU)
First Round Scores
No. 3 VCU 90 , Princeton 79
No. 4 Vanderbilt 82 , Belmont 71
No. 1 Oklahoma 89 , Missouri State 72
No. 2 North Texas 67 , Texas State 63 (OT)
No. 2 Xavier 72 , Cleveland State 68
No. 1 Texas A&M 74 , Alcorn State 62
No. 4 Utah State 72, Oregon 83
No. 4 Washington State 63 , Santa Clara 50
No. 4 Colorado 68, St. Bonaventure 76
No. 1 Dayton 74 , Toledo 55
No. 3 Mississippi State 57, Virginia 60
No. 2 Wake Forest 74 , Towson 64
No. 1 SMU 68 , Nicholls 58
No. 3 St. Louis 68, Northern Iowa 80
No. 2 BYU 93 , Long Beach State 72
No. 3 Florida 79 , Iona 74
See the full 2022 NIT bracket here:
2022 NIT Schedule
First Round: March 15-16
Second Round: March 19-20
Quarterfinals: March 22-23
Semifinals: March 29
Championship: March 31
