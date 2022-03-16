Here are five things to know about the new federal spending bill

U.S. President Joe Biden addresses and event to celebrate Equal Pay Day in the East Room of the White House on March 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed the $1.5 trillion bill that funds federal operations through September into law. The bill also sends $13.6 billion to Ukraine, as Washington had to approve a spending bill by the end of the day to avoid a government shutdown.

"We're moving further to augment support to the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their country," Biden said Tuesday, adding that the U.S. will be better positioned now to provide for the rapidly-growing humanitarian need of the Ukrainian people.

The bill provides enough money to cover federal spending through the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30, as Congress passed multiple stopgap plans recently to keep the government from shutting down. As the midterms approach later this year, lawmakers will have to approve another funding bill.

The funding bill does not include $15.6 billion in supplemental coronavirus relief that was originally in the plan but was removed by Senate Republicans and moderates. Efforts to curb and treat infections will suffer if more aid is not approved, the White House warned.

"We are making these historic and necessary investments in a fiscally responsible manner," the White House wrote in a press release. "The deficit dropped last year for the first time since 2015 and is currently on track to drop by more than $1 trillion compared to last year, the largest-ever one-year reduction."

The White House stated that the legislation will reduce costs for American families and businesses, support economic recovery, advance equity and further restore U.S. leadership abroad.

Here are five things to know about the bipartisan spending bill.

1. Delivering Aid to the Ukrainian People

The bipartisan funding bill includes $13.6 billion in humanitarian, security and economic assistance for Ukraine and neighboring countries, adding to the $1.4 billion in assistance the United States has provided to Ukraine since 2021, the White House stated. This funding is set to be spent on additional defense equipment, humanitarian assistance and additional support for U.S. troop deployments to neighboring countries like Poland.

According to CNBC , this additional funding fits into a broader U.S. effort to bolster Ukrainian defense, hamper Russia's economy and support civilians displaced by the invasion. This money will fund defensive military equipment and training, along with aid for Ukrainian refugees both within the country and in neighboring nations.

Biden is expected to announce an additional $800 million in military aid for Ukraine on Wednesday, according to USA Today , bringing the total U.S. support for Ukraine to $1 billion in the past week.

According to the White House, the money paid to Ukraine so far has paid for military equipment including 600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 2,600 Javelin anti-armor systems, nearly 40 million rounds of small arms ammunition, 200 grenade launchers and ammunition, 200 shotguns and 200 machine guns.

2. Launching the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health

While the bill Biden signed cut out additional funding for the pandemic, the bill included $1 billion to help launch the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, an initiative to help speed research to improve the "health of all Americans," the White House stated.

The new agency will have an initial focus on cancer and other diseases such as diabetes and Alzheimer's, the White House stated.

According to the National Institutes of Health , the new agency will be tasked with building high-risk, high-reward capabilities (or platforms) to drive biomedical breakthroughs ranging from molecular to societal that would "provide transformative solutions for all patients."

3. Increasing funding for law enforcement

The bipartisan funding bill increases funding for Federal law enforcement $554 million over 2021 for Department of Justice law enforcement, including $1.5 billion for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to expand efforts aimed at reducing gun crime, the White House stated.

The funding bill increases the budget for the Community Oriented Policing Services by $126 million for a total of $512 million and provides $50 million for a new Community Violence Intervention program at DOJ.

At the State of the Union address, Biden mentioned plans to increase funding for law enforcement to pay for resources and training. Biden also highlighted funding for opioid response and a reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act that were included in the bill.

"It sends a clear message to the American people that we are investing in safety, health and the future of Americans," Biden said Tuesday.

4. Making Education more affordable

The funding bill includes $17.5 billion for the Title I program, a $1 billion increase over 2021, the largest year-over-year increase in over a decade. The funding is meant to ensure that schools with a high percentage of students from low-income families have the resources needed to deliver education to all of their students, the White House stated.

The bill aims to make college more affordable by increasing the maximum Pell Grant by $400 over 2021, the largest increase in the maximum award in over a decade, for millions of low- and middle-income students.

5. Funding efforts to advance environmental justice and tackle climate change

The bipartisan funding bill is set to provide a record $3.2 billion for the Department of Energy to build clean energy projects and boost clean energy manufacturing, an increase of $338 million over 2021, the White House stated.

It also includes $100 million in resources dedicated to advancing environmental justice at the Environmental Protection Agency and provides an increase of $776 million for the Department of Interior and increases funding at the U.S. Department of Agriculture to prevent wildfires.