ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Here are five things to know about the new federal spending bill

By Shepard Price
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215kD4_0eh1yzL100
U.S. President Joe Biden addresses and event to celebrate Equal Pay Day in the East Room of the White House on March 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed the $1.5 trillion bill that funds federal operations through September into law. The bill also sends $13.6 billion to Ukraine, as Washington had to approve a spending bill by the end of the day to avoid a government shutdown.

"We're moving further to augment support to the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their country," Biden said Tuesday, adding that the U.S. will be better positioned now to provide for the rapidly-growing humanitarian need of the Ukrainian people.

The bill provides enough money to cover federal spending through the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30, as Congress passed multiple stopgap plans recently to keep the government from shutting down. As the midterms approach later this year, lawmakers will have to approve another funding bill.

The funding bill does not include $15.6 billion in supplemental coronavirus relief that was originally in the plan but was removed by Senate Republicans and moderates. Efforts to curb and treat infections will suffer if more aid is not approved, the White House warned.

"We are making these historic and necessary investments in a fiscally responsible manner," the White House wrote in a press release. "The deficit dropped last year for the first time since 2015 and is currently on track to drop by more than $1 trillion compared to last year, the largest-ever one-year reduction."

The White House stated that the legislation will reduce costs for American families and businesses, support economic recovery, advance equity and further restore U.S. leadership abroad.

Here are five things to know about the bipartisan spending bill.

1. Delivering Aid to the Ukrainian People

The bipartisan funding bill includes $13.6 billion in humanitarian, security and economic assistance for Ukraine and neighboring countries, adding to the $1.4 billion in assistance the United States has provided to Ukraine since 2021, the White House stated. This funding is set to be spent on additional defense equipment, humanitarian assistance and additional support for U.S. troop deployments to neighboring countries like Poland.

According to CNBC , this additional funding fits into a broader U.S. effort to bolster Ukrainian defense, hamper Russia's economy and support civilians displaced by the invasion. This money will fund defensive military equipment and training, along with aid for Ukrainian refugees both within the country and in neighboring nations.

Biden is expected to announce an additional $800 million in military aid for Ukraine on Wednesday, according to USA Today , bringing the total U.S. support for Ukraine to $1 billion in the past week.

According to the White House, the money paid to Ukraine so far has paid for military equipment including 600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 2,600 Javelin anti-armor systems, nearly 40 million rounds of small arms ammunition, 200 grenade launchers and ammunition, 200 shotguns and 200 machine guns.

2. Launching the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health

While the bill Biden signed cut out additional funding for the pandemic, the bill included $1 billion to help launch the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, an initiative to help speed research to improve the "health of all Americans," the White House stated.

The new agency will have an initial focus on cancer and other diseases such as diabetes and Alzheimer's, the White House stated.

According to the National Institutes of Health , the new agency will be tasked with building high-risk, high-reward capabilities (or platforms) to drive biomedical breakthroughs ranging from molecular to societal that would "provide transformative solutions for all patients."

3. Increasing funding for law enforcement

The bipartisan funding bill increases funding for Federal law enforcement $554 million over 2021 for Department of Justice law enforcement, including $1.5 billion for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to expand efforts aimed at reducing gun crime, the White House stated.

The funding bill increases the budget for the Community Oriented Policing Services by $126 million for a total of $512 million and provides $50 million for a new Community Violence Intervention program at DOJ.

At the State of the Union address, Biden mentioned plans to increase funding for law enforcement to pay for resources and training. Biden also highlighted funding for opioid response and a reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act that were included in the bill.

"It sends a clear message to the American people that we are investing in safety, health and the future of Americans," Biden said Tuesday.

4. Making Education more affordable

The funding bill includes $17.5 billion for the Title I program, a $1 billion increase over 2021, the largest year-over-year increase in over a decade. The funding is meant to ensure that schools with a high percentage of students from low-income families have the resources needed to deliver education to all of their students, the White House stated.

The bill aims to make college more affordable by increasing the maximum Pell Grant by $400 over 2021, the largest increase in the maximum award in over a decade, for millions of low- and middle-income students.

5. Funding efforts to advance environmental justice and tackle climate change

The bipartisan funding bill is set to provide a record $3.2 billion for the Department of Energy to build clean energy projects and boost clean energy manufacturing, an increase of $338 million over 2021, the White House stated.

It also includes $100 million in resources dedicated to advancing environmental justice at the Environmental Protection Agency and provides an increase of $776 million for the Department of Interior and increases funding at the U.S. Department of Agriculture to prevent wildfires.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

MSNBC's Joy Reid faces backlash for accusing the media of covering the war in Ukraine with more compassion because the victims are 'white and largely Christian'

MSNBC host Joy Reid has faced backlash for on-air comments this week criticizing the media's coverage of the conflict in Ukraine, a topic she says is being elevated above wars involving 'brown and black' people around the world. During a Monday airing of The ReidOut, the progressive talking head argued...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Spending Bill#Economy#Machine Guns#Ukrainian#Senate#Republicans#The White House
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville, IL
295
Followers
328
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Edwardsville and the surrounding towns, The Edwardsville Intelligencer covers news, entertainment, and community interests

 https://www.theintelligencer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy